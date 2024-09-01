The Ohio State football program had a solid start to the 2024 season Saturday. The Buckeyes defeated the visiting Akron Zips 52-6 behind excellent performances from quarterback Will Howard and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's attack did get off to a bit of a slow start, until Howard and Smith helped to jump start the unit. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discussed the performance of Kelly's group to reporters after the game, including ESPN.

“I thought Chip did a nice job, continually pushing the run. You could see that start to take its effect in the second half,” Day stated to the press after Saturday's win. “I thought Chip called a good game. I really do. He knows what he wants to get done with this team. He wants to establish this run and that means maybe that's not scoring 70 or whatever, but we need to establish the run late in the season.”

Playing in one of college football's toughest conferences in the Big Ten, establishing the run is a very important tenet of any offense. Especially a Kelly-led offense, as an explosive run game often sets up the veteran play caller's quick, timing-based passing attack. The reliance on the run did give the Buckeyes a tough go at times, but it ultimately paid off on Saturday. Yet, Ohio State fans and pundits will undoubtedly wonder if this commitment to the run might led to the Buckeyes' downfall later in the season.

Ryan Day, Chip Kelly hope to spearhead explosive Ohio State offense

The Buckeyes ran the ball 33 times for 170 yards on Saturday, as three running backs carried the ball over five times. TreVeyon Henderson led the team with 65 yards on eight carries. Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins and freshman James Peoples each scored a touchdown, and Judkins led the team with 13 carries.

Howard also pitched in four carries for 18 yards in addition to an excellent passing line on the day. The graduate transfer went 17 of 28 for 228 yards and three touchdowns, notching a QBR of 70.2 on the day. Smith, the five-star recruit that was the best receiver in the Class of 2024, had an excellent debut in red and silver. He had six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow wideout Carnell Tate also added a score on four catches for 58 yards. Day discussed Smith's impact during his first game with the Buckeyes.

“Sometimes you look at him, you don't even think he's quite human,” Day said post-game. “He's built different.”

With a talented group of receivers led by Smith, Tate and veteran Emeka Egbuka, the Ohio State passing attack should be lethal once again. However, this question still remains: will a stubborn commitment to the run game, no matter how stacked that group of backs is, hurt the Buckeyes as the season progresses? We will see once Big Ten conference play starts.