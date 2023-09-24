Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has spent much of the early part of the season getting his team ready to play a powerhouse Notre Dame team on the road in the Buckeyes' fourth game of the season. While nearly all of his attention has been on his own players and Notre Dame's likely strategy in the game, he has heard the remarks of former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz and he was not impressed.

Ryan Day on NBC pregame: “We’ve prepared all year for this. Our guys had a great couple days of preparation. Quite honestly, we’ve had to listen to some people over the past 48 hours make a lot of comments about this team. We’ve heard it all. It’s time to go play the game.” — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) September 23, 2023

Holtz, 86, had been a guest on the Pat McAfee show, and he offered the bold opinion that No. 9 Notre Dame would beat No. 6 Ohio State by 10 points. While Holtz is long removed from the Notre Dame program — he coached the Fighting Irish from 1986 through 1996 — Ryan Day appeared to take offense to such a prediction from a former coach.

The Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup has been highlighted by college football observers and fans since both teams started preparing in the offseason. A top-10 matchup between legendary programs has ramifications in the weekly rankings and will likely have an influence on potential College Football Playoff matchups.

The loser of the game won't be eliminated from a CFP appearance, but it will clearly become a more difficult goal to achieve.

Ohio State was labeled as a 3-point road favorite prior to kickoff.