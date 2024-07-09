Ohio State football commit and quarterback Tavien St. Clair is getting some major love right now. St. Clair is now one of only nine players in the 2025 recruiting class to get a five-star plus rating, per On3. That's the highest possible rating offered by recruiting services. The quarterback is now a five star recruit from virtually every service that offers rankings for players.

It is yet another achievement for Ohio State football. The Buckeyes now have three of the nine players committed with that five star plus rating, per On3. Ohio State seems to be in very good hands for many years to come.

St. Clair is a gunslinger from Ohio, who will stay close to home when he heads to Columbus. He chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Cincinnati and a host of other schools. Just about every college football program in the country wanted him. He has good size at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. St. Clair is the no. 1 overall player in Ohio in the 2025 class, per 247 Sports. He is the no. 2 overall player in the nation.

2024 season outlook for Ohio State football

Ohio State football won't have St. Clair until 2025, but there is still room to hope for the Buckeyes' 2024 season. The team is as good as they have been in years in terms of talent, according to former coach Urban Meyer. Ohio State is led by an army of capable quarterbacks, including Kansas State transfer Will Howard.

Although the team has lost some amazing talent in the receiver room, the Buckeyes still bring in a solid group of talented transfers. The Buckeyes secondary has a gem in safety Caleb Downs, who will be one of the most talented defensive players in the Big Ten Conference this season. Along with Howard, the Ohio State offense has another high-caliber quarterback in Julian Sayin. The ground game will likely improve, with Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins getting a strong dose of carries.

Buckeyes fans are desperate to see a Big Ten Championship in Columbus, as well as a trip to the College Football Playoff. Ohio State football has lost to their bitter rival Michigan three years in a row. The Wolverines have gone on to the CFP each time, including a trip to the national championship last season. The Wolverines won the CFP, much to the Buckeyes' chagrin.

There's room for Ohio State football to take that top slot. Coach Jim Harbaugh left Ann Arbor, as did several of the core players that made up that Wolverines roster. Ohio State, as well as Penn State, are gunning to win the Big Ten away from Michigan. There will be plenty of other competitors, too. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are joining the Big Ten for competition this season.

It will be interesting to see how the process unfolds. Ohio State has non conference games this year with Marshall, Akron and Western Michigan. The conference opener is against Michigan State on September 28. Tavien St. Clair will definitely be cheering on the Buckeyes as he gets ready to join the program in 2025.