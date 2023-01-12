Tommy Eichenberg, a breakout star for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team and an All-Big Ten selection, has made a massive decision for the 2023 season. Eichenberg announced on social media that he will be returning to the Ohio State football program for a fifth year, as reported by Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch.

Tommy Eichenberg said the following in a statement posted onto his Instagram account, “After a lot of consideration and thought, I’ve decided to return for a final season at Ohio State. Back to work. Go Bucks.”

Eichenberg, a former 4-star recruit out of Cleveland, Ohio, appeared in just one game as a freshman before appearing in 13 as a sophomore.

It was a fine season from a statistical standpoint- and Eichenberg put an exclamation point on the 2021 season with a 17-tackle performance in the Rose Bowl win over the Utah Utes.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day brought in former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator to run his defense in Columbus before the 2022 season.

Tommy Eichenberg thrived under the tutelage of Knowle in 2022, tallying a career-best 120 total tackles, 12 of them for loss, and 2.5 sacks in a breakout campaign that saw him earn first-team All-Big Ten honors.

His 120 tackles were the most by a Buckeyes player since Joshua Perry back in 2014, according to Kaufman.

Eichenberg’s return is huge news for the Ohio State football defense, which took a big step forward in Knowles’ first season at the controls.

With Tommy Eichenberg back in the middle of the defense, there’s reason to believe the unit could be even better for Ohio State football in 2023.