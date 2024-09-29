Thus far in 2024, Ohio State football has been rolling through the early part of their schedule, but one play in the first half of their win against Michigan State would have had their heart rates up. Quarterback Will Howard left the game after taking a big hit and was replaced by Devin Brown.

Thankfully for Buckeye fans, Howard's absence was short-lived. He returned to the game in the second half and finished things out, leading to plenty of optimism about the Ohio State signal caller's status. After the game, Howard explained what led to him being briefly sidelined, according to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

“I just got the wind knocked out of me,” Howard said, per Rabinowitz.

Howard continued to shrug off the possible injury after the game, explaining that it all comes with the territory.

“I might be a little sore tomorrow, but it's all good,” Howard said. “It's football, man. It's a part of it.”

Ohio State is back at it next Saturday, when they continue to trek through their Big Ten schedule with a home date against Iowa.

Ohio State continues to cruise as they await first real test

Ohio State has become known for their marquee non-conference scheduling, but 2024 has been a little bit lighter on that side. The Buckeyes have flown under the radar a bit in 2024 because of their lack of must-see games, and Saturday's matchup with Michigan State was Ohio State's first matchup of the season against a Power Four conference opponent. The Buckeyes have yet to play a team on their level and have outscored their opponents 195-27 in four games.

Despite the lack of quality matchups, Ohio State has still shown the things that they needed to in order to prove that they're a legitimate National Championship threat this season. Howard has played well after transferring in, the Buckeyes are running the ball effectively, and they have found a gem in true freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith. On Saturday, Smith made two incredible catches back-to-back, and is already up to six total touchdowns to lead the team.

Defensively, the Buckeyes have been suffocating with their massive band of returning stars. They have allowed only three touchdowns all season and will be a very formidable group for any offense to move the ball on throughout the Big Ten slate.

Looking ahead, Ryan Day and company should have little trouble with Iowa at home next week before their first true test. The Buckeyes will head to Eugene to take on No. 8 Oregon on Oct. 12 in one of their new rivalries in the Big Ten.