A good Ohio State football season might not be derailed with a loss against the Michigan Wolverines, but it'd be a big disappointment nonetheless. Coming off of a statement win against Indiana, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard wants to win against Michigan, not only for himself, but for head coach Ryan Day and the team's veteran leadership, per Eleven Warriors' Chase Brown.

“I want this for (the veterans) so bad. They've been here. I've seen it from a distance. I feel it, and I am a part of it now, and I want this for me, too, but I want this for those guys. I want it for Coach Day — to shut up the haters and be able to go out there and say, ‘This is The Ohio State Buckeyes,'” he said. “This rivalry game means everything. We talk about it all the time. It's all over the place in our building. I'm honored to be a part of it. I won't take it lightly. This is the biggest game of our season. I'm looking forward to it.”

Howard finished the game by completing 22-of-26 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran in a touchdown.

After a rocky first quarter, Ohio State football ran away with their Saturday contest against the Indiana Hoosiers, 38-15. The Buckeyes delivered 31 unanswered points from the second quarter and into the fourth quarter. This loss was the first for No. 5 Indiana. We'll see how far they fall in the next set of College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State football, Will Howard must win vs. Michigan

Day is 1-3 against Michigan football. The upcoming game on Saturday, November 30 marks the 120th matchup between the two storied programs. Michigan leads the series all time at 61-51-6. The Wolverines have won the last three games, all of which were top-five matchups.

Day won against Michigan in his first year with the Buckeyes and has lost each year since.

Before Saturday's game against Indiana, Day discussed Howard's leadership. Howard is in his first year with Ohio State football since transferring from Kansas State.

“This game is won with players. … He can get you into the right play, he can make adjustments in game. There's going to be momentum swings in a game. Get everybody on the same page, get back out on the field, and have the resilience like he did in the Penn State game to maybe have something go sideways, and get back down and get us in the end zone,” Day said.

When this week started, four of the top-five teams in the CFP rankings and AP Top 25 were in the Big Ten. The margin for error for any team not named Oregon is razor-thin, even with 12 teams advancing to the playoff.