ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum had a controversial take on Urban Meyer's tenure with Ohio State football.

While appearing on “The Matt Barrie Show,” Finebaum revealed that he believes Urban Meyer “underachieved” during his time as head coach for Ohio State, per Daniel Bates of The Spun.

Finebaum said, “I would argue going back in time, Urban Meyer underachieved with only one national championship during his tenure. He missed out a couple of times. The year after the national championship in '15 with Ezekiel Elliott, when they lost that game to Michigan State, they were the best team in the country that year.”

Meyer coached the Buckeyes from 2012-2018 before retiring in December of 2018 due to health issues. As head coach of the Buckeyes, Meyer went 83-9, won five bowl games, and the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship. However, Finebaum believes that Meyer disappointed by not winning more national times.

It's certainly always a bummer to leave titles on the table and not win them all, but given that Meyer won 90% of his games, coached many future NFL players, and did win a national title, it's hard to say he “underachieved” with Ohio State. His replacement after leaving, Ryan Day, has not topped Meyer's achievements and instead led the team to their first back-to-back home losses to Michigan since 2000.

Finebaum certainly would have a case that Meyer disappointed in 2021 when he returned to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was actually very successful as a coach for the Buckeyes- so there's no reason to discredit all his accomplishments with Ohio State football.