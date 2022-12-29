By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Ohio State football junior defensive end Jack Sawyer revealed the Buckeyes’ “ticked off” mentality before they face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, according to a Thursday report from the Athens Banner-Herald.

The Buckeyes managed to keep pace with the Michigan Wolverines during the first half of this year’s edition of The Game, but ultimately fell after being outscored 28-3 in the second half and picking off Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on their way to beating the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.

“It definitely pissed us off with the way that game ended and how well we played in the first half,” Sawyer said. “In the second half we gave up a bunch of big plays and the rushing numbers were off the charts.

“Our defense is definitely a little ticked off. We’re ready to go out there and put our feet back on the turf and get another shot at this.”

Though he didn’t record a single stat against the Wolverines, Jack Sawyer played a more consistent role in the regular season for a Ohio State football defensive line that recorded 70 solo tackles for loss. He earned 6.5 tackles for loss of his own along with 4.5 sacks this season.

Sophomore receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said he was excited to play the “villain” role when the Buckeyes take on Georgia football in the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC.

“I think we always thought it was ‘Ohio Against the World’ for this game,” Harrison said. “I’m glad we play them in Atlanta, kind of in their home arena.

“I’ve always liked being the villain or the underdog in these big games, so I’m excited to do that.”

The Peach Bowl will kick off this Saturday at 7 p.m. CST in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.