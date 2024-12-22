Ohio State fans turned up the volume in Ohio Stadium Saturday night, making their voices heard with a bold message for the SEC during the Buckeyes' dominant 42-17 victory over Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Throughout the game, chants of “S-E-C” echoed around the stadium, a pointed jab at a conference often lauded for its football supremacy.

The Buckeyes (11-2) set the tone early, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. Freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith hauled in two touchdown passes from quarterback Will Howard, while running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson each rushed for two scores. Ohio State’s offense was firing on all cylinders, racking up 473 total yards—more than any team had gained against Tennessee all season.

Head coach Ryan Day quickly praised his team’s performance and determination to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Michigan three weeks ago. “You could tell from the jump, that they had a look in their eye,” Day said postgame. “We have a lot of football ahead of us. It's a great win, we're going to enjoy this for 24 hours and move onto Oregon.”

Thee Ohio State University will play #1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl

The game also provided a chance for Ohio State fans to celebrate their seniors, many of whom were instrumental in the Buckeyes' success this season. The crowd of over 100,000 fans embraced the cold December weather, turning the stadium into a cauldron of energy that proved too much for Tennessee.

Despite a sizable contingent of Tennessee fans making the trip, the Volunteers (10-3) struggled to keep pace. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was held to just 104 passing yards on 14 completions and rushed for 47 yards on 20 attempts. Tennessee’s defense, which had been a strength all year, was unable to stop Ohio State’s balanced attack.

“We called this game more aggressively, there's no question about that,” Day said, drawing comparisons to the Buckeyes' loss against Michigan. “But we also did some things in this game that maximize what we have. … And I thought Will [Howard] was excellent.”

Howard’s stellar performance—311 passing yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-29 completions—highlighted an offense that got its explosive playmakers involved early and often. Smith, one of the top freshmen in the country, finished with six catches for 103 yards, becoming the sixth freshman in CFP history to eclipse 100 receiving yards.

The victory sets up a highly anticipated New Year’s Day rematch with top-seeded Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks defeated Ohio State in a thrilling 32-31 contest earlier this season, but ESPN BET has already pegged the Buckeyes as a one-point favorite for the rematch.

As for the “S-E-C” chants, they served as a reminder that the Big Ten is ready to challenge the long-held narrative of SEC dominance. For now, Ohio State has silenced critics and secured their place among college football’s elite, with their sights firmly set on a national championship.