The first round of the College Football Playoff (CFP) was full of lopsided victories, but Ohio State football's Jeremiah Smith was easily one of it's biggest standouts. The freshman wideout caught six passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns against No. 9 Tennessee in his CFP debut, prompting fans to freak out on social media.

“Jeremiah Smith might be the first WR to go No.1 overall in the draft since 1996,” FanDuel Sportsbook proclaimed. “6 receptions, 103 yards and 2 TDs in his first career CFB playoff game 🤯.”

“It sounds crazy, but right now, depending on which teams will have a top 5 pick, and who needs a QB, he could definitely be a top 3 pick,” @TFNsports said. “He is the same elite, game changer, type of WR like JJ, chase, Julio or megatron. He doesn’t really have a weaknesses and he’s a freshman!”

