Ohio State football is losing a talented defensive lineman to the transfer portal a few days after winning the National Championship game over Notre Dame. Head coach Ryan Day went on a furious redemption run over the past two months to lead the Buckeyes to their ninth title in school history. Now, the Big Ten powerhouse enters an offseason, looking to be the first team to successfully defend its national title since Alabama in 2012.

Predictably, the 2025 team will be very different from this year's title-winning squad for many reasons. And according to National College Football Reporter for CBS Sports, Matt Zenitz, Ohio State defensive lineman Hero Kanu is now entering the transfer portal. The junior was a 4-star recruit out of the Class of 2022 and recorded 14 total tackles and one sack during his time in Columbus. Kanu has two years of eligibility.

Ohio State's standards heading into 2025 remain the same

Ryan Day knows the job he signed up for. The expectations never change in Columbus. Heading into 2025, the Buckeyes will be expected to beat Michigan, win the Big Ten Conference, and win the national title.

Ohio State is already projected to be the No. 1 overall team in the country in ESPN's way-too-early rankings. While many key players are leaving, like quarterback Will Howard and defensive end Jack Sawyer, the Buckeyes will return two of the best players in the nation next year: wideout Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs.

Hero Kanu's limited contributions do not mean his departure is not a loss. The Geltendorf, Germany native is an imposing physical presence at 6'5, 305 lbs. He also played in several College Football Playoff games for the Buckeyes, such as the Rose Bowl win over Oregon and the Cotton Bowl victory over Texas.

Overall, Ohio State is coming off a phenomenal season on defense. The Buckeyes led the nation in points allowed per game at 12.9. Only three times during the entire season did this unit give up more than 20 points. And only once, in the October loss to Oregon, did this defense give up more than 30 points. Maintaining this elite form will be crucial for this team to repeat as champs

Ohio State will open the 2025 season with a blockbuster matchup against Texas which will likely be between the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation. Following that game, the Buckeyes will traverse through a Big Ten schedule that, on paper, looks a little more forgiving than last year's. College Football Playoff teams like Indiana and Oregon are not on next year's slate for Ryan Day and company, as is a historically elite program in USC.

Still, for now, Buckeyes' fans should bask in the accomplishments of the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes. This title run was one of the most extraordinary rebounds in college football history and deserves all the praise in the world.