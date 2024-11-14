ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ohio State looked great at the start of the year, while Texas A&M started the year with a loss but has recovered well. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

Ohio State is 2-0 this season after wins against Texas and Youngstown State. Ohio State was a wildcard in the Big Ten this season, and it seems like they have already announced to the rest of the conference that they are for real. Bruce Thornton is the difference-maker and will be huge against Texas A&M this season.

Texas &M is 2-1 after starting the season with a shocking loss to UCF. They have recovered well since, with two straight blowout wins. This team goes as their backcourt goes with Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps. They are the difference and will be why the Aggies play well or not in this game.

Here are the Ohio State-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Texas A&M Odds

Ohio State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Texas A&M: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Texas A&M

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State was solid on offense last season and one of the best in the Big Ten. They scored 75.5 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 45%, and had a three-point percentage of 34.5%. This season, three different Buckeyes hit over double digits, with Bruce Thornton leading at 16 points per game. Then, Thornton also leads the way in assists at four per game. John Mobley Jr. and Micah Parrish are the other keys for the Buckeyes on offense next to Thornton. This offense relies on those three, and they will be the difference in this game if the Buckeyes can play well against the Aggies.

Ohio State's defense was inconsistent last year. They allow 70.2 points per game, 42.8% from the field, and 34.7% from behind the arc. Micah Parrish and Sean Stewart are tied for the team lead in rebounds at 5.5 per game this season. Then, two players average at least one block per game, and Aaron Bradshaw leads the way at 1.5 per game. Three different Buckeyes are averaging at least one steal per game, with Devin Royal leading at 1.5. The Buckeyes have been inconsistent this season again on defense, but they need to step up against the Aggies in this game.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M's offense was inconsistent last season and struggled at times. They scored 76.1 points per game, had a 40.2% field goal percentage, and a 29.3% three-point shooting percentage. This season, three Aggies are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Zhuric Phelps leading at 17 points per game, but he might be injured for this game. With Phelps out, Wade Taylor IV scores 12.7 points per game. Taylor IV also leads the team in assists at 5.3 per game. The Aggies have the talent to play well on offense, but they must find some consistency against the better teams on the roster.

The Aggies' defense was great last season. They allowed 72 points per game, 42.9% from the field, and 33.8% from behind the arc. Andersson Garcia is playing well down low this season and leads the way in rebounding at 7.7 per game. Then, two players average at least one block per game, with Pharrel Payne leading at 1.7 per game. Then, five Aggies are averaging at least one steal, with Zhuric Phelps leading the way at three per game. This is a big test for A&M and their defense, because they looked inconsistent at starting the season against a power conference team like UCF, and Ohio State, is better than UCF.

Final Ohio State-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Ohio State is playing very well, but this is a tough game in a tough environment. Expect Texas A&M to win outright and cover in this game. Ohio State is an improved team and has already gotten a big win against Texas, but the Aggies are going to be more motivated at home for this game. Expect it to be close at first, but this feels like the perfect spot for the Aggies, and they should win decisively.

Final Ohio State-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -4.5 (-110)