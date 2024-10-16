ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ohio Bobcats (4-2, 2-0 MAC) stay in state to take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 1-1 MAC) Saturday afternoon. college football odds series with a Ohio-Miami (OH) prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Ohio-Miami (OH) College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio-Miami (OH) Odds

Ohio: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Miami (OH): -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Miami (OH)

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio is 4-2, and they are not a team to take lightly. They lost to Syracuse to begin the season, and they were blown out by Kentucky a few weeks ago. However, they have started the MAC season with wins over Akron and Central Michigan. Conference play is what matters in these mid-major conferences, and Ohio has done it well so far this season.

Ohio has allowed the second-fewest yards per game in the MAC this season. Their rush defense is better than their pass defense, but both are solid. However, Miami has allowed their quarterback to get sacked quite a bit this season. Ohio needs to put pressure on the pocket and force the QB into mistakes. Brett Gabbert will make those mistakes for Miami (OH) as he has thrown seven interceptions this season already. As long as Ohio gets pressure in the backfield, they will force turnovers and win.

Miami (OH) does run the ball decently, but Ohio has allowed the second-fewest rush yards per game. They have also forced six fumbles on the season. Expect Ohio to fly around the field, but they do not have to be too worried about Miami (OH) in the rush game. Nonetheless, Miami (OH) is going to have trouble moving the ball, and Ohio will take advantage of that.

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

Do not let Miami (OH)’s record steer you away. They may have only won two games this season, but they opened the year with three tough opponents. They lost to Northwestern by seven points, Cincinnati by nine points, and Notre Dame by 25 in their first three games. Those are three power-four opponents, so the Red Hawks were never supposed to win those games. They are 2-1 since then, and they are coming off a nice road win at Eastern Michigan.

Defensively, Miami does a pretty good job. They allow just 22 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the MAC. Along with that, the RedHawks have allowed the least amount of passing touchdowns in the conference. They are much better in the passing game on defense, and that has to continue on Saturday. If they can shut down the passing game, Miami (OH) will win this game.

Miami (OH) has two solid running backs. They each average over five yards per carry, but both have found paydirt just once. However, Ohio has allowed nine rushing touchdowns in their six games this season, so there is a good chance for the RedHawks to find some points with ground game. If Miami (OH) can run downhill and get something going with their running backs, they will win this game.

Final Ohio-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

This is a solid MAC matchup. I do think it will be a close game, but Ohio has the edge in my eyes. I will take Ohio to cover the spread because they are the underdogs, though.

Final Ohio-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick: Ohio +3.5 (-110)