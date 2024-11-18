ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the MAC face off as Ohio visits Toledo. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio-Toledo prediction and pick.

Ohio-Toledo Last Game – Matchup History

Ohio comes into the game sitting at 7-3 on the year, and 5-1 in conference play. They have also won three straight games overall. Last time out, they dominated Eastern Michigan, coming away with. a 35-10 victory. Meanwhile, Toledo is 7-3 on the year, but 4-2 in conference play. They have won each of their last two. After escaping Eastern Michigan with a one-point victory, they would beat Central Michigan 37-10 last time out.

Overall Series: Toledo leads the all-time series, 33-21-1. Toledo has also won 14 of the last 16 match-ups, dating back to 1989. They have won two straight as well, with the last time these two teams faced being in the MAC title game in 2022. Toledo would take that game 17-7.

Here are the Ohio-Toledo College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio-Toledo Odds

Ohio: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Toledo: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Parker Navarro has led the way for Ohio this year. He has completed 138 of 210 passes for 1,636 yards and seven scores. He has been intercepted eight times and sacked 13 times this year. Further, Navarro has run 103 times for 662 yards and nine scores.

The top target in the passing game has been Coleman Owen. He has brought in 56 receptions on the year for 882 yards with five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chase Hendricks has 30 receptions for 380 yards and a score. Rodney Harris II has also been solid. He has 19 receptions for 246 yards, but he has not scored. The other two receiving touchdowns this year come from Anthony Tyus and Bryce Butler. Tyus has also led the way in the running game. He has 138 rushes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. Rickey Hunt Jr. has also been solid on the ground this year. He has run 65 times for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio is 27th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 15th in opponent yards per game. They are 25th against the run while sitting 43rd against the pass. Marcel Walker-Burgess has been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles while having four sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, DJ Walker has been solid in the secondary. He has six pass breakups and an interception this year. Tank Pearson has also been solid in the secondary while having five pass breakups and three interceptions. Finally, Bradley Weaber has six sacks this year.

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Toledo has been led by Tucker Gleason this year. Gleason has completed 167 of 274 passes this year for 2,032 yards and 19 touchdowns. Further, he has been protected well, with just ten sacks, and throwing just seven interceptions. Gleason has also run for 268 yards this year and scored six times on the ground.

The top target of the year has been Jerjuan Newton. Newton has brought in 52 receptions for 823 yards and ten touchdowns. Further, Junior Vandeross III has brought in 58 receptions for 653 yards and three scores. The tight end Anthony Torres has also been great. He has 19 receptions this year for 241 yards but has scored six times this year. Meanwhile, on the ground, Connor Walendzak has led the way. He has run the ball 102 times for 368 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Jacquez Stuart has 53 carries for 214 yards and two scores. Willie Shaw III has also scored three times this year.

Toledo is 36th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 58th in opponent yards per game. They are 45th against the rush this year while sitting 71st against the pass. Maxen Hook has led the way. He leads the team with 88 tackles this year while having four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Jackson Barrow is five on the team in tackles, while having two sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Avery Smith has also been great. He has 12 pass breakups with two interceptions, while Braden Awls has four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Final Ohio-Toledo Prediction & Pick

Ohio is 6-4 against the spread this year, while they have now covered in three straight games. Still, as an underdog this year, they are just 1-2 against the spread and have not covered as an underdog since covering by a point in week one at Syracuse. Toledo is 5-5 against the spread this year, but as a home favorite, they are 3-3. These are two very similar teams. Still, the weak spot of the Ohio defense is the passing defense, and the strength of Toledo is their passing attack. Expect a tight game, but Toledo to come out on top.

Final Ohio-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo ML (-128)