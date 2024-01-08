The Edmonton Oilers visit the Chicago Blackhawks as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Edmonton Oilers visit the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Oilers-Blackhawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Oilers are 20-15-1 this season and they are on a seven-game win streak. They have already played the Blackhawks this season, and that game was in Canada. In that game, the Oilers won 4-1. Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Sam Gagner scored the goals in the game. Connor McDavid had two assists in the game, and he has 40 on the season. Edmonton will be fully healthy in this game.

The Blackhawks are 12-26-2, and they are not playing well. They are coming off a win, but they have lost seven of their last 10 games. In the loss against the Oilers earlier this season, the Blackhawks got their one goal from Connor Bedard. However, Bedard suffered a fractured jaw and will be sidelined for a few weeks. With that, the Blackhawks are down one of, if not, their best player for this game. Nick Foligno has also hit the IR.

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: -375

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: +295

Over: 6.5 (-130)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet+, NBC Sports Chicago

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oilers are playing some great hockey, and they have been scoring the puck extremely well. This is expected, though. With McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard, the Oilers are a very dangerous team in the offensive zone. Their ability to score goals at a high rate will be the reason they win this game, possibly by more than one goal.

The Oilers have a great chance to put up a lot of goals in this game, as well. The Blackhawks allow 3.75 goals per game, which is the second-most in the NHL. With that, the Blackhawks have a low save percentage. The Oilers are a threat to put up four or more goals in this game.

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blackhawks need to find a way to deal without Bedard. The loss of him is a huge hit to the Blackhawks in the offensive zone. However, the Oilers allow 3.14 goals per game. With that, Edmonton has the ninth-worst save percentage in the NHL. If the Blackhawks can find a way to put pucks on net, and put pressure on the goaltender, they will keep this game within a goal. However, Chicago needs to put pucks on net. They could possibly pull off the upset if they do this.

Final Oilers-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game is going to be close. The Blackhawks are missing their best player, and he is not an easy player to replace. Chicago has some other skaters that could cause some damage, but the Oilers are a healthy team on a seven-game win streak. With that, I do not see a way the Blackhawks win this game. I do not see a way the Blackhawks even keep this game within a goal. For this reason, I am going to take the Oilers to cover the spread, and blowout the Blackhawks.

Final Oilers-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (-142), Over 6.5 (-130)