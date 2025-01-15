ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers will battle the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver. It's a Western Conference showdown at Ball Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make an Oilers-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Avalanche are 27-23 over the past 50 games against the Oilers and 6-3-1 (four overtime wins) over the past 10. Yet, the Oilers dominated the Avalanche 4-1 earlier this season. The Avalanche are 3-1-1 over the past five games against the Oilers at Ball Arena.

Here are the Oilers-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Avalanche Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +112

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Oilers vs Avalanche

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers fell behind in the first game against the Avalanche but bounced back to win. Overall, they fired off 33 shots and won 70 percent of the faceoffs. Amazingly, they won despite going 0 for 2 on the powerplay, notching four even-strength goals. They also did it with nine hits and 15 blocked shots on defense.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was the main player in that win, as he tallied a goal and an assist. Additionally, Jeff Skinner and Adam Henrique each got an assist. Leon Draisaitl was a ghost in this game, not scoring. Yet, Connor McDavid had a helper to help the Oilers add one. It was probably the most impressive win from a team standpoint for the Oilers all season, as they went into enemy territory and overcame adversity to win.

Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid will look for extra help from Zach Hyman in front of the net. Meanwhile, Draisaitl will attempt to get things going with Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson on his wing. The Oilers hope to get similar success from their third and fourth lines.

Stuart Skinner started the last game against the Avalanche, making 27 saves and allowing just one goal. If he starts, he will be a solid option in the net for a team that has had some inconsistent goaltending. If Calvin Pickard starts, he will also be a reliable option as he enters this stretch with a record of 10-4 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can continue to get good production from their lines. Then, their defense must contain Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche have dealt with injuries all season, which has often hindered them. Yet, they continue to persevere and play well. Colorado hopes to play better this time around as they welcome the Western Conference champions into Ball Arena for the second time this season.

MacKinnon is one of the best players in the world. Yet, he failed to score in the last game against the Oilers. The Avalanche need MacKinnon to get chances. This also means he must win faceoffs. Remember, MacKinnon won five draws and lost nine in the loss to the Oilers. If he can improve on his faceoff chances, it will increase Colorado's chances of getting possession and setting themselves up with more scoring chances. The Avalanche fired 28 shots at the Oilers in the loss. Also, they went 1 for 5 on the powerplay, highlighting their inability to capitalize on multiple chances.

Makar went missing in the first game, unable to get on the stat sheet. Ultimately, much of Colorado's success lies with him, and Makar must figure out how to either score or set someone else for a scoring chance.

The goaltending will be completely different as MacKenzie Blackwood gets the start. Significantly, he is a major upgrade over Alexandar Georgiev and will look to contain McDavid and Draisaitl. The defense must do a better job in front of him, as they only blocked nine shots in the first game.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if MacKinnon can spring free and get some scoring chances. Then, they must play better defense in front of Blackwood.

Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are 16-27 against the spread, while the Avalanche are 17-28 against the odds. Moreover, the Oilers are 9-11 against the spread on the road, while the Avs are 7-15 against the odds at home. The Oilers are 18-22-3 against the over/under, while the Avalanche are 23-21-1 against the over/under. The Oilers will be playing in the second end of a back-to-back and are 4-3 against the spread (one of those wins came against the Avs) in that situation.

The Oilers are great. But asking them to dominate the Avalanche in Colorado twice in one season might be asking too much. Overall, I think the Avalanche will have the motivation to go out and avenge that loss. I like them to cover the spread at home.

Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+184)