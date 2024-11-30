ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in Denver. This could be a playoff preview as we share our NHL odds series and make an Oilers-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Avalanche lead the all-time series 29-24. Also, they won the season series against the Avalanche last season, winning two of three games. The Avalanche are 7-2-1 over the past 10 games against the Oilers. Furthermore, they are 4-0-1 over the past five games against the Oilers at Ball Arena.

Here are the Oilers-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Avalanche Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +110

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oilers vs Avalanche

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ALT

fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers have had their ups and downs, yet they remain in a playoff spot as they enter this game. While the Oilers have disappointed in many aspects this season, they are still among the most talented teams in the league and can be very dangerous. They need to get their offense going.

The Oilers rank 19th in goals and assists and 28th in shooting percentage in the NHL. Even the powerplay has been bad, as the Oilers are just 28th in shooting percentage.

Connor McDavid continues to shine with 11 goals and 17 assists through 19 games, including four tallies on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 16 goals and 14 assists, including two powerplay conversions. The rest of the offense has struggled. Unfortunately, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman have both underperformed. Defenseman Darnell Nurse has also underperformed, managing just three goals and 10 assists.

Stuart Skinner has endured his own struggles this season, going 7-6-2 with a 3.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .882. Overall, he backs a defense that is 18th in goals against and 30th on the penalty kill. The defense and goaltending continue to struggle, and that must change for the Oilers to have a chance to win this one.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can get their offense going and convert their shooting chances to get the lead early. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and hold the fort down on the road.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things have not been perfect, as the Avalanche have struggled at times this season. However, the Avs are still in a playoff spot and must keep the momentum going as they host the Western Conference champions. Their offense has been the reason they have threaded above water.

The Avs are eighth in goals and seventh in assists. Furthermore, they are 10th in shooting percentage, as a majority of their shots have gone in. The Avalanche have also been success on the extra-man attack, ranking fifth on the powerplay.

Nathan MacKinnon has tallied seven goals and 28 assists, including three markers on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen has delivered with 14 goals and 18 assists, including four powerplay conversions. Defenseman Cale Makar continues to play at an elite level. So far, he has eight goals and 22 assists. Casey Mittlestadt has been a welcome addition to the list of point contributors as he has seven goals and 11 assists.

Justus Annunen gets the start as he comes in with a record of 6-4 with a 3.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .872. Ultimately, he backs a defense that is 30th in goals against. The Avalanche must better protect the net and not allow easy shots to get through.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if MacKinnon, Rantanen, Makar, and Mittlestadt can all find scoring chances and make the most of their opportunities. Then, whoever starts at goalie must play well and not fall victim to McDavid or Draisaitl.

Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are 7-16 against the spread, while the Avalanche are 7-17 against the odds. Moreover, the Oilers are 5-6 against the spread on the road, while the Avs are 3-10 against the odds at home. The Oilers are 5-7-1 against the spread when it comes to covering the over/under, while the Avs are 14-9-1 against the odds when it comes to covering the over/under.

Both teams are coming off games on Friday, so rest will not be a factor for either team. Additionally, the Avalanche are traveling from Dallas to Colorado overnight, while the Oilers will be flying in from Seattle. This will be a tough battle for both teams. However, it's easier to trust both teams to score plenty of goals, as neither has a defense that can stop any shots. I recommend going with the over.

Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-110)