Tennessee and Oklahoma are set for a huge SEC showdown when they square off at Stadium in Norman. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tennessee-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

The Vols enter unbeaten after three straight wins to start the season, including a 71-0 victory against Kent State in Week 3. What's notable about it is Tennessee led 65-0 at halftime, and it'll aim to keep that same aggressive mindset in this pivotal road game.

Meanwhile, the Sooners are also off to a 3-0 start, with Brent Venables' team using their defense to slow down Temple, Houston, and Tulane. Of course, the biggest storyline in this matchup is the return of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who led Oklahoma to a national championship as the team's starting quarterback back in 2000.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-Oklahoma Odds

Tennessee: -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -275

Oklahoma: +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vols lead the country in scoring through three games, averaging 63.7 points per contest.

Their scoring output against Chattanooga (69 points) and Kent State (71 points) was not surprising, but the 51-point performance against then-ranked NC State should have made it obvious that this group is legit. Sure, the Wolfpack are clearly not a top-25 team at this point, but winning a game like that the way they did it can sometimes tell you more about a team than anything else.

Tennessee is led by dual-threat quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, including his own elusive skill set. He has completed 48-of-67 pass attempts for 698 yards and six touchdowns (and two interceptions), adding 17 carries for 102 yards and a score on the ground. Dylan Sampson has stepped just fine as the No. 1 running back, as he's already compiled 357 yards and nine touchdowns on just 45 carries this season. The wide receiver unit is a beast, with the Vols' top four pass-catchers – Dont'e Thornton Jr. Chris Brazell II, Bru McCoy, and Squirrel White – each already notching 100-plus receiving yards and long plays of 37 yards or more this season.

Can elite defenses like Oklahoma do enough to stop all of those playmakers? That could decide the game.

Something else that Tennessee has to work with is an incredible defense – led by a ridiculous defensive line – that could wreak havoc on Jackson Arnold and the Sooners' offense. Heupel's team ranks first in yards allowed and yards per play, second in yards per rush, third in rushing yards allowed, and fourth in passing yards allowed. Compare that to an Oklahoma offense that is 131st in yards per completion, 122nd in yards per attempt, and 115th in yards per play, and that's advantage an advantage for the road team.

However, here's why it may not be so easy for the Vols in this matchup…

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners' defense is the strength of the team.

Oklahoma can't get into a shootout with Tennessee and expect to win. It needs the defense to keep Iamaleava on the move, while forcing him to make uncharacteristic mistakes. That's the path to success in this game.

Luckily, Venables has the playmakers to make that approach work. Look no further than the Sooners' 10 takeaways thus far this season – tied for the most in the country – as evidence of that. They have been relentless in not allowing the opposition to settle in on offense, and though easier said than done against the Vols, there is a blueprint in place to make it work in this game.

Another reason is that Oklahoma may finally be getting some key players back in the lineup.

Injuries have been an issue for the Sooners, but the potential return of Branson Hickman (questionable) on the offensive line, Nic Anderson (probable) at wide receiver, and Kendel Dolby in the secondary would be a significant boost in those areas.

The Oklahoma offense has left a lot to be desired, but giving Arnold more time to throw while adding Anderson back into the mix would be a great combination.

Final Tennessee-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

This line jumped up quickly in Tennessee's favor, even with this being a tough road game in a hostile atmosphere.

The question is, is the hype – and this touchdown-plus number – worth the buy? Well, the Vols have undoubtedly been the better football team to this point. They've been fantastic in all phases of the game, and they play at a speed that is hard to replicate in practice.

Even if Oklahoma's offense looks better than it has, it may prove to be a chore to keep up with Tennessee.

The Vols are the pick.

Final Tennessee-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -7.5 (-104)