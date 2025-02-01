Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables is making a major play-calling decision ahead of the 2025 season. The Sooners have had a successful offseason, which has led some experts to believe they could be a dark horse College Football Playoff slot. Hopefully, those predictions are correct, as the fourth-year head coach needs a much better year in the SEC than he had in 2024.

The Sooners are coming off their second losing season under Venables, and the former defensive coordinator is not taking any chances. According to Nick Schultz, a national news desk writer for On3, Venables has released a statement about taking over defensive play-calling duties.

“I have reflected on all facets of our program over the past several weeks. Since I was hired as head coach, we have carefully assembled the defensive personnel and scheme that is suited to compete at the highest level, and we’ve built a deep and talented roster ready for the moment. I have high expectations for our program and will do everything in my power to achieve our goals for our players. To that end, I will take over defensive play-calling responsibilities for the 2025 season.”

The signs are there for Oklahoma football to have a breakout season

The Sooners' defense was not a huge liability in 2024 but definitely has room for growth. This unit was ranked ninth in the SEC in scoring defense, letting up 21.5 points per game. The primary weakness of this team, however, was the offense. Oklahoma only put up 24.0 points per game in a season mired by quarterback controversies. Brent Venables will not have that issue in 2025.

Oklahoma football is adding Washington State QB John Mateer in a massive upgrade at the position. The Little Elm, Texas native was phenomenal with the Cougars, throwing for 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. Mateer is primed to be a candidate for All-SEC going into 2025 as he looks to rejuvenate this historic program.

Todd Bates and Jay Valai have been co-defensive coordinators since Venables took over in 2022. While the two will remain on the staff, Venables's taking over the play-calling duties is a bold move. However, Sooners fans shouldn't be too worried, as their head coach is one of the most decorated defensive play-callers this century. Venables was a significant part of Clemson's rise to national prominence, consistently bringing top-flight defenses during this run.

Overall, expectations should be much higher in Norman heading into Venables' fourth year. The Sooners are bringing in several key transfers and the 18th-ranked recruiting class in the country. Based on the early rankings, Oklahoma football faces a very daunting schedule. However, that doesn't mean this team cannot rack up wins and potentially compete for a College Football Playoff slot.