The Red River Rivalry is back this weekend as the Oklahoma football team will meet up with Texas at the Cotton Bowl. This should be a fun matchup as it always when these two bitter rivals get together, and they are both ranked inside the top-20 this year. Unfortunately for the Sooners, they will be without their top wide receiver for this game as Deion Burks will not be able to play.

“Sources: Oklahoma leading wide receiver Deion Burks is not expected to play against No. 1 Texas this weekend,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “Burks tops No. 18 OU in receptions (26) and yards (201). He’d been listed as questionable.”

This is obviously a tough blow for the Oklahoma football team, and Deion Burks isn't the only WR that the Sooners will be missing.

“This means Oklahoma will play without the program’s five best wide receivers with Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony and Jayden Gibson all listed as out on SEC injury report,” Thamel added.

Oklahoma will need other players to pick up the slack on Saturday.

Burks transferred to Oklahoma in the offseason from Purdue, and he has been playing very well. So far on the season, Burks has hauled in 26 receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He has been a valuable addition the this Sooners squad, but it is unfortunate that he will have to miss their biggest game of the season.

More injury news for Texas-Oklahoma

Deion Burks status for this weekend's Red River Rivalry showdown wasn't the only injury news regarding the game that dropped today. The Texas football team learned that they will be getting starting quarterback Quinn Ewers back for this contest. Ewers got injured during the third Texas game of the season, and he has missed their last two games.

Arch Manning has been filling in for Ewers while he has been hurt, and Manning has done a phenomenal job. He is the best backup in college football and he would be starting for 99% of teams. Texas would've been in fine hands if Ewers wasn't able to suit up, but he is good to go, and Texas is happy to have him back.

Texas was already a big favorite game in this game, and now we know that they have Quinn Ewers back and that Oklahoma will not have Deion Burks. That is a tough blow for the Sooners. They are going to have their hands full this weekend, but this rivalry typically produces close battles no matter what the records and rankings are.

Texas and Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Longhorns are currently favored by 14.5 points.