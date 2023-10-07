Oklahoma football knocked off their rivals to the south from Texas in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, with Dillon Gabriel leading the way at quarterback. Brent Venables' team moved to 6-0 on the season with a 34-30 knockout of the ‘Horns.

Following the game, Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian shared his thoughts on whether he believes the two teams will meet again or not. The epic game and positive result for the Sooners sent Twitter into a frenzy afterward.

Venables, a longtime Sooners legend and disciple from Bob Stoops' coaching tree, paid a big compliment to Gabriel's play calling him an “assassin” afterward.

The Sooners got 285 yards passing from Gabriel on the day. He completed 23-of-38 passes and threw for one score while also rushing for 113 yards on 14 carries.

His top target in the passing game was Jalil Farooq, who had five catches for 130 yards on the day.

One commenter on Twitter called it a “legacy game” for Gabriel.

The Oklahoma football defense sealed the deal with a textbook knockdown of a Quinn Ewers Hail Mary attempt at the end of the game.

RECOMMENDED
Oklahoma football, Texas football, Longhorns, Sooners, Dillon Gabriel

Why Oklahoma football deserves College Football Playoff consideration after win over Texas

Scotty White ·

Texas football, Oklahoma football, Longhorns, Sooners, Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian addresses if Texas football will see Oklahoma again in 2023 season after loss

Scotty White ·

Oklahoma football, Texas football, Longhorns, Sooners, Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops trolls Texas after Oklahoma football’s huge Red River Rivalry win

Scotty White ·

Jonathon Brooks led Texas football with 129 yards rushing on 22 carries. The Longhorns also got 115 yards receiving from Jordan Whittington.

Texas football was the last ranked team on Oklahoma football's schedule, giving Venables, Gabriel and the Sooners plenty of time to fine tune their crimson and cream wrecking machine down the stretch.

While nothing is a given especially in a Big 12 Conference full of talented rivals, one thing seems evident: Gabriel has the talent to take Oklahoma football to championship heights this season.