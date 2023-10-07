Oklahoma football knocked off their rivals to the south from Texas in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, with Dillon Gabriel leading the way at quarterback. Brent Venables' team moved to 6-0 on the season with a 34-30 knockout of the ‘Horns.

Following the game, Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian shared his thoughts on whether he believes the two teams will meet again or not. The epic game and positive result for the Sooners sent Twitter into a frenzy afterward.

Venables, a longtime Sooners legend and disciple from Bob Stoops' coaching tree, paid a big compliment to Gabriel's play calling him an “assassin” afterward.

Dillon Gabriel on the Heisman attention that will come with this win: "I'll say this: That's not my main focus." Jalil Farooq: "I'm going to keep saying it: He deserves the Heisman this year." Brent Venables:"He's an assassin, no doubt about it." — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) October 7, 2023

The Sooners got 285 yards passing from Gabriel on the day. He completed 23-of-38 passes and threw for one score while also rushing for 113 yards on 14 carries.

His top target in the passing game was Jalil Farooq, who had five catches for 130 yards on the day.

One commenter on Twitter called it a “legacy game” for Gabriel.

The Oklahoma football defense sealed the deal with a textbook knockdown of a Quinn Ewers Hail Mary attempt at the end of the game.

DOWN GOES #3 Texas. Oklahoma scores the go ahead TD with 15 seconds to go. Dillion Gabriel finally shows up in a big game. The #RedRiverShowdown once again lived up to its high expectations. God I love college football pic.twitter.com/eaK8BOt43U — Tim Del Monaco (@legendofthetim) October 7, 2023

Jonathon Brooks led Texas football with 129 yards rushing on 22 carries. The Longhorns also got 115 yards receiving from Jordan Whittington.

Texas football was the last ranked team on Oklahoma football's schedule, giving Venables, Gabriel and the Sooners plenty of time to fine tune their crimson and cream wrecking machine down the stretch.

While nothing is a given especially in a Big 12 Conference full of talented rivals, one thing seems evident: Gabriel has the talent to take Oklahoma football to championship heights this season.