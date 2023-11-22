TCU looks to become bowl-eligible as we continue our College Football odds series with a TCU-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

TCU looks to become bowl-eligible as they face Oklahoma. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a TCU-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

TCU enters the final game of the season needing a win to go to a bowl, just a year after playing for the National Title. They started the season with an upset loss against Colorado but rebounded to win three straight. Then conference play was an issue. They have just three wins in the conference this year but did have a close loss to Texas. Last week, they got back to winning against rival Baylor. While the game was close at the half, with TCU leading 14-10, TCU pulled away in the second half. they have three unanswered touchdowns to end the game and would win 42-17.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is still in a fight to make the conference title game. After starting the season 7-0, they were upset in back-to-back weeks. First, it was a loss in the final minutes to Kansas. Then, they were upset by rival Oklahoma State. Since then, they have defeated West Virginia and barely beat BYU last week. Oklahoma has one clear path to the title game. If Texas wins on Friday, they need to win and have Oklahoma State lose. If Texas loses, then there are more scenarios for them to get in as well.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: TCU-Oklahoma Odds

TCU: +9.5 (-104)

Oklahoma: -9.5 (-118)

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma Week 13

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread

Josh Hoover took over the starting job for TCU in week seven against BYU. He has been solid this year for the most part. On the year, Hoover has completed 153 of 140 passes for 1,862 yards and 11 scores. Last week he was great, completing 24 of 29 passes for 412 yards and two scores. He did not have an interception or turnover-worthy pass in the game, his first game like that since becoming a starter. On the year, Hoover has eight interceptions and 11 turnover-worthy passes.

The offense has been focused this year on Emani Bailey. He has 202 rushing attempts this year and has run for 1,078 yards on the year. Bailey is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and has 743 yards after contact this year. He has forced 48 missed tackles on the year while having 33 runs over ten yards on the season. He has also scored seven times. Meanwhile, Trey Sanders has run for just 175 yards this year, but he has scored six times on the ground this year.

In the receiving game, it is the combination of Savion Williams, JP Richardson, and Jared Wiley leading the way. Williams comes into the game with 525 yards on 38 receptions. He has also scored four times this year. Richardson comes in with the most receptions on the team, having 42 of them. He has 503 yards and three scores. Finally, the tight end, Wiley, has been reliable. He has hauled in over 70 percent of his targets for 481 yards and six touchdowns.

TCU comes into the game ranked 86 in total defense on the year. Still, they sit 51st in scoring defense. TCU is 65th against the run, but 9th against the pass. TCU has 25 sacks this year, led by Nnamdi Obizaor and Johnny Hodges. Both of them have four sacks on the year. Obiazor has been great against the run as well, with 50 tackles and 30 stops for offensive failures. In coverage, Millard Bradford has been solid. He has two interceptions, while not allowing a touchdown and just 218 yards all year.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

Dillon Gabriel is the leader of this Oklahoma offense this year. He has been great under center for the Sooners. While he has passed for 3,255 yards, he has also completed 69.6 percent of his throws, with an adjusted completion percentage of 78.2 percent. He has pushed the ball downfield as well, with 20 big-time throws according to PFF, plus 27 passing touchdowns this year. Further, Gabriel has protected the ball. He has just five interceptions this year, with 13 turnover-worthy passes. Last week he was injured in the game though. That would mean Jackson Arnold will be in at quarterback. He has 202 yards passing this year on 18 of 24 throws.

The running game this year is led by Gavin Sawchuck and Tawee Walker. Sawchuck comes into the game with 480 yards to lead the team. He is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and scored five times. Meanwhile, Walker has 467 yards on the ground this year, with 273 after contact. He has been solid, with 5.2 yards per carry on the year, and has scored six times. Still, with Dillion Gabriel potentially out, that is 11 rushing touchdowns that may be missing.

Meanwhile, Drake Stoops leads the receiving core this year. He has 765 yards receiving this year and nine touchdowns. Stoops comes in with 381 yards after the catch. Nic Anderson also comes in with 628 yards on the year with nine touchdowns. Finally, Jalil Farooq comes in with 630 yards on the year and two scores.

On defense, Oklahoma comes in ranks 64th in the nation in total defense. They are 29th in the nation on scoring defense though. Oklahoma is 57th against the run, but 77th against the pass. The pass rush has just 19 sacks this year, but six of them come from Ethan Downs, who also has 24 pressures this year. Meanwhile, in coverage, Oklahoma has allowed just 12 touchdowns this year, while intercepting 18 passes. Billy Bowman leads the way with five of them, but he has also given up three touchdowns. Gentry Williams comes in with three, while Kendel Dolby and Key Lawrence both have two interceptions each on the year.

Final TCU-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game needing a win in a big way. Oklahoma needs it to hopefully get to the Big 12 title game, while TCU needs it to just make a bowl game. The major factor in this game is turnovers. TCU has forced very few turnovers this year, meanwhile, Oklahoma comes in with nine in the last four games. This will be a high-scoring game. TCU can score well, but so can Oklahoma. The issue will be TCU turning over the ball. Take Oklahoma in that one and lay the points, as they capitalize on turnovers.

Final TCU-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -9.5 (-118) and Over 63.5 (-110)