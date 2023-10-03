Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables scored his first major commitment for the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star running back Jonathan Hatton, Jr. committed to the program on Tuesday, per On3's Hayes Fawcett (via OUDaily.com's Colton Sulley).

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Jonathan Hatton Jr. (2026) tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’1 203 RB from San Antonio, TX chose the Sooners over Nebraska, Texas Tech, & others Is ranked as a Top 5 RB in the ‘26 Class 👀https://t.co/bLavai4ZhH pic.twitter.com/SgCDlmCtl4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 3, 2023

Jonathan Hatton, Jr. currently plays for Steele High School in his hometown of San Antonio, TX. He chose Oklahoma football over Texas Tech, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt.

Hatton cited the family environment and his close relationships with the coaches of Oklahoma football for his commitment.

“Th environment at those games is unbelievable, and it is like family over there at Oklahoma. It's like a brotherhood and just feels like home,” Jonathan Hatton, Jr. said.

“I'm closest with coach (Demarco) Murray. They're wanting me to be the man and help me build my game for the next level,” Hatton added.

On3 ranked 6'1″, 203-lb. Jonathan Hatton, Jr. No. 51 in its Industry Ranking. Hatton also ranked fourth overall among players from the state of Texas. The website ranked him fifth overall among running backs.

Now that Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables has gotten Hatton's commitment, he will now focus on No. 3 Texas. The two fierce rivals will collide this weekend.

Jonathan Hatton, Jr. will join Oklahoma football in the 2026 NCAA season. Will he eventually become one of the greatest running backs in program history? One prominent that comes to mind is Adrian Peterson, who feels he can still play in the NFL Another Oklahoma football great is Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The Bengals star boycotted the media prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Here's hoping Jonathan Hatton, Jr. will eventually establish his legacy in Norman, OK like Adrian Peterson and Joe Mixon.