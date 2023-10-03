The Texas football-Oklahoma football rivalry is one of the best in all of college sports, and this year, it's going to be especially good. It's Red River Rivalry week in college football, and this game is definitely the biggest one on the slate for Saturday. Both Texas and Oklahoma are undefeated coming into this one, and the Longhorns are ranked #3 in the country and the Sooners are ranked #12. What makes this game so special is that every season, both teams meet at the Cotton Bowl with a crowd split 50/50 watching the two squads do battle. It's going to be great game this year, and while the spread favors Texas by 6.5, ESPN's Matchup Predictor disagrees.

For every college football game, ESPN analytics predict each team's probability of winning the game. For this weekend's Red River battle, FPI gives Oklahoma football a 54.5% chance to win, while giving Texas football just a 45.5% chance to win. ESPN analytics like the Sooners in this one.

If it weren't for the Longhorns' big win on the road against Alabama earlier this season, this spread would probably be a little bit closer than it is right now. Both teams have taken care of business up to this point, and both teams have looked impressive while doing so. Oklahoma hasn't played any tough teams yet, but their closest game is 14 points. They have passed the eye test with flying colors so far.

In this rivalry, spreads and prediction models don't mean a thing. Toss the records and rankings out the window, they don't matter in this one either. Each team is going to bring everything they have and they are going to do whatever it takes to get a win. That's what makes college football rivalries so beautiful, and this is one of the best. This game is going to be must-watch television. Buckle up.