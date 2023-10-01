Quinn Ewers and the Texas football program had a historical day. The Longhorns took on Kansas football in a matchup that has been one of the most anticipated Big 12 games. Texas did not disappoint. They finished the game with 661 yards, the most in a Big 12 game in school history, per ESPN Stats & Info. The previous record of 658 yards came against Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech in 2016.

Two bold predictions for Texas came true during their game against the Jayhawks. First, Quinn Ewers threw for over 300 yards. Second, the Longhorns won by at least 21 points.

The No. 3–ranked Texas football team looked unstoppable. They held Kansas to just 14 points while putting up 40 of their own. Quinn Ewers threw for 325 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jonathon Brooks rushed for 217 yards and two TDs on just 10 carries.

As expected, the 25th-ranked Jayhawks had a tough time matching up with the Longhorns. Their offense and defense simply could not keep up with Texas' might. Kansas football can still hold their heads high, though, as their first loss of the season came from one of the best college football teams in the nation. There is plenty of Big 12 football left to be played for the Jayhawks to stay the course.

Somewhere, Patrick Mahomes is happy to hear that his former college team is no longer the top victim of Texas' historic offensive performance. The Texas football record signals they are one of the greatest Longhorn teams of all time. Thus, their dominance should follow suit as the season goes on.