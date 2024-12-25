The Oklahoma football program is continuing to grow its quarterback room with its latest signing. They landed Cole Gonzales, the former signal-caller for Western Carolina, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Through three seasons, he's thrown for 6,682 yards and 51 touchdowns. Gonzales also has two more years of eligibility. However, the No. 1 quarterback in the portal, John Mateer, committed to Oklahoma football earlier in December.

Even with the move, Gonzales is making the move from a mid-major program to an SEC school. It's quite the leap, but he'll have plenty of experience and guidance to lean on. Mateer will likely remain the starter after having an exceptional year with the Washington State Cougars. He led them to an 8-4 record and a spot in the Holiday Bowl against Syracuse.

However, learning from Mateer could be beneficial for Gonzales. Although he has two years of eligibility left, he can learn a lot from the SEC. The dynamic of that conference proves it's one of the toughest in all of college football. A plethora of quarterbacks have ridden the bench.

Cole Gonzales is Oklahoma football's insurance policy at quarterback

For instance, Jaden Rashada was a four-star recruit and transferred to Georgia. Despite being a five-star, he's sitting behind current Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck. They want to prepare him to play for the next two or three years. The same could go for Gonzales.

If Mateer continues to flourish, he could declare for the NFL Draft. Then, the Sooners will be ready to hand the reigns over to Gonzales. After all, he did throw 51 touchdowns over three seasons with Western Carolina. There's clearly potential and the program sees it.

After former quarterback Jackson Arnold left Oklahoma football and entered the transfer portal, they might have one position figured out. Adding Mateer and Gonzales is a clear upgrade at the position and establishes some much-needed depth.