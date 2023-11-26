WR DJ Graham is headed to the transfer portal. Graham converted from CB to WR for Oklahoma football but missed the season due to injury

Following the regular season finale on Friday and ahead of Oklahoma football's move to the SEC in 2024, wide receiver DJ Graham announced that he's entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Graham's decision to transfer comes one day after Oklahoma football defeated TCU 69-45 in the regular season finale.

A former three-star in the class of 2020, Graham has played both offense and defense since joining Oklahoma football. He played cornerback for the Sooners until making the switch to wide receiver during the 2022 season.

He hasn't played this season however, as he missed the full year following a surgery in Sept. for an undisclosed injury. The senior will now look to close out his collegiate career with someone other than Oklahoma football.

Said Graham in his announcement thanking Oklahoma football, “It has been an honor to be a part of this awesome and storied football program for the past three years at the University of Oklahoma. The decision was very difficult, and I didn’t make it lightly, but I believe it is in the best interest of my athletic career and personal growth.”

“I pray only the best for the Sooner community in the future endeavors. My time here at OU has expired because all good things come to an end, so greater things can come forth. I am honored to have been a Sooner, but I am very eager to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead,” he added.

Graham is potentially not the only player who won't be returning to Oklahoma. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is reportedly weighing his future as well.