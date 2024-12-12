Oklahoma football witnessed some 2024 Sooners added to the transfer portal Thursday. OU and head coach Brent Venables lost not one, but three different players to portal entries all in a matter of minutes.

Wide receiver Brenen Thompson emerged as the first entry out of Norman, per 247Sports reporter Chris Hummer at 12:39 p.m. PT. Quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg followed next in under three minutes, with 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reporting the move at 12:41 p.m. PT.

But they weren't the last portal entries. Linebacker Phil Picciotti dipped into the portal 40 minutes after Zurbrugg's decision, via Hayes Fawcett of on3.com. Picciotti represented the lone defensive portal addition.

Still, OU became one of the few teams to lose three different players to the portal in less than an hour's time. All three are making their decision following the Sooners' 6-6 campaign under Venables.

What type of players are Oklahoma football losing to the portal?

Thompson will be looking for his third different college. He even started his career with a primary rival of the Sooners.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pounder first caught passes for Texas. He arrived to Austin as a four-star signing from Spearman, Texas. Oklahoma eventually accepted his transfer in April 2023.

Thompson leaves Norman having caught 26 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns. He played in 10 total games, including the Red River Rivalry against the Longhorns, which was a 34-3 loss.

Thompson never surpassed 60 receiving yards in a game. The junior now joins Jalil Farooq and J.J. Hester as Sooner WRs in the portal. The aforementioned duo announced their intentions to transfer on Tuesday.

Zurbrugg signed on as a three-star addition to Venables and Oklahoma's 2024 class. He became a rare state of Ohio find for OU out of Alliance High School. Syracuse and Northwestern became Zurbrugg's only other power conference offers before choosing Oklahoma.

He first enrolled on campus for the January 2024 semester. However, he leaves following his freshman season. Zurbrugg places his name into the portal following fellow QB Jackson Arnold's departure from Oklahoma.

Picciotti is one more freshman leaving the Sooners. The native of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, starred at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and established himself as a national recruit there. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound LB turned down a recruiting push by Auburn and Michigan to commit to the Sooners.

Like Zurbrugg, Picciotti never saw any immediate action. He'll head to the portal with four years of remaining eligibility.

Of the three losses, On3.com's Thomas Goldkamp called Thompson an “impact” loss for the offseason period. Goldkamp adds that he believes Thompson will certainly have a market in the portal.

Venables will soon lead the Sooners onto the field at the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27 against Navy. Venables will aim to avoid his second campaign with just six wins in the last three seasons.