By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Marvin Mims Jr. is now the latest Oklahoma Sooners player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mims took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he will be “entering” his name in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) January 6, 2023

There was some doubt that Mims would even return to the Sooners for the 2022 season, especially following the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley. He not only featured for the Big 12 powerhouse this past year, but he also made the most out of his junior campaign.

Mims emerged as Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s go-to target over the year, leading the team in multiple stats, from receptions (54) and receiving yards (1,083).

Mims also elected to play in Oklahoma’s 2022 Cheez-It Bowl clash with Florida State, where he hauled in two catches for 77 receiving yards.

Ahead of the Sooners’ bowl game against the Seminoles, Mims did note that he planned to “talk” with his family about whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return to Oklahoma for the 2023 campaign. In the end, he decided to take his talents to the NFL, and he capped off his run at Oklahoma with 123 receptions and 2,398 receiving yards over 37 total games played.

Overall, Oklahoma will see plenty of changes across the board on offense later this year, as the likes of Theo Wease (transfer portal) and Eric Gray (NFL Draft) will not feature in the second year of the Brent Venables era at the program. At the least, Gabriel is set to have wideouts Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops to rely on for next season.