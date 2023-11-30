Oklahoma State football has made it all the way to the Big 12 title game, and they can create chaos by beating Texas.

It seems like the college football season just began, but we have somehow already reached championship Saturday. The regular season is over, and only the best of the best will be playing this weekend as conference championship games are set to be played across the nation. There are a ton of exciting matchups this weekend, and one of the most important ones is in the Big 12 Championship between Oklahoma State football and Texas football. The Cowboys are one of the biggest surprise teams in the country this year. Oklahoma State wasn't expected to have a very good year, but here they are. The Cowboys have an opportunity to win a championship this weekend.

Oklahoma State football wasn't given much of a chance this season, but Mike Gundy has done a terrific job with this group, and he had led to the Cowboys all the way to the Big 12 Championship game. It's been a great season, but there have been some low points. Back in September, Oklahoma State suffered their first loss of the season at home against South Alabama. They lost that one 33-7. Not many people were expecting the Cowboys to go to the conference championship game when that happened. Now, this team is 9-3 (7-2) and ranked #18 in the country. They took down their rival, Oklahoma, this season, and they are ready to try pull off another upset against Texas.

Texas football is a much different position than Oklahoma State in this one. While the Cowboys obviously still have a lot to play for, the stakes are much higher for the Longhorns. Texas suffered a heartbreaking loss in their Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma earlier this season, but that is their only blemish. If they beat the Cowboys this weekend, they will be 12-1 and champions of the Big 12. They also have a road win against Alabama. The College Football Playoff is very much in play for the Longhorns, and the first step on the way to getting there is taking down Oklahoma State. Here are three predictions for this colossal matchup in the Big 12 title game.

Alan Bowman will throw for 250 yards

Oklahoma State football is going to have to do a lot of things right if they are going to pull off this upset. One thing that will need to happen is Alan Bowman to have a big game. The quarterback is the most important player on the field, and Bowman is going up against Quinn Ewers, one of the top QBs in the league. I expect Bowman to be up to the challenge, and I expect him to have a decent game and give the Cowboys a fighting chance to come out with the win.

Alan Bowman will throw for two touchdowns

I don't expect Bowman to have any sort of crazy performance, but I do expect him to play well enough to win the game. If the Cowboys can do a good job of limiting Ewers and this Texas offense, that will take a lot of pressure off of Bowman's shoulders. He will need to be good, and I expect him to make a couple big plays with his arm to get Oklahoma State football into the end zone. The Cowboys are massive underdogs in this championship game, and they are going to have to score points to keep up with the Longhorns. This offense has a big challenge ahead of them.

Oklahoma State will lose a heartbreaker

Texas is coming into this game favored by 15.5 points, but I expect this game to be much closer than that. If Texas loses, that opens the door for a lot of chaos in the College Football Playoff race. With this being the final year of the four team playoff, it just feels like there has to be chaos. I don't think that Oklahoma State is going to win this game, but I think they are going to come very close. Texas is going to get a tough fight from the Cowboys, but the Longhorns will survive, and if some other games go their way, they could find themselves in the College Football Playoff.

The Big 12 Championship is a crucial game, and it's going to be a great game. Oklahoma State and Texas will kickoff from AT&T Stadium at noon ET on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC.