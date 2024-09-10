We are now through two weeks of the college football season, and we are ready to do it again in week three. The college football season has been a ton of fun already as we have already seen a lot of upsets and we have learned a lot about teams across the country. Contenders are beginning to present themselves, and we have already seen pretenders fall flat (sorry Florida State). So much has happened in just a couple of weeks, and week three is sure to provide more excitement. One game that could be a sneaky good one will feature the Oklahoma State football team hitting the road to take on Tulsa.

Week three is almost here, but this will be the fourth week of games as we did have a week zero this year that had a mini slate. Week one and week two have provided some great matchups, but week three is a little bit slim. Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa is definitely one of the better matchups of the week, and let’s take a look at some other notable games as well.

ESPN’s College GameDay goes to the best game every week, and they will be at LSU vs. South Carolina for week three. A lot of people would argue that there are better matchups out there, but that will be a good one. Missouri-Boston College is one of just two matchups featuring two ranked teams. The other one will take place on Friday night as Arizona and Kansas State will square off in a crucial Big 12 game.

One good one to watch this weekend will be taking place in Madison, Wisconsin as Alabama will hit the road to take on the Badgers. There are also a couple intriguing rivalry games for former Pac-12 teams as well as Oregon will be playing Oregon State and Washington will battle Washington State.

Other notable matchups include Notre Dame at Purdue and Georgia at Kentucky. There are some decent matchups, but it is a pretty slim week. Conference play begins in week four for most teams, so this is the calm before the storm. However, weeks like this are sometimes the ones that produce the most chaos.

There’s no doubt about it, it’s going to be exciting to see this Oklahoma State football team the the road to take on a hungry Tulsa squad. Before we get into our predictions, let’s take a look at where each team is at heading into this game.

Oklahoma State is 2-0

The Oklahoma State football team is 2-0 after they took down Arkansas last week. It took the Cowboys double overtime to get a win in that one, but they still came out on top.

In week one, the Cowboys beat South Dakota State 44-20. The offense looked pretty good in that game, but there were some question marks on defense. The same was true against Arkansas. The Cowboys are viewed as one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and Arkansas is supposed to be one of the worst teams in the SEC. The Razorbacks were still able to come into Stillwater and give Oklahoma State all they had as the final score was 39-31 in double OT. That says a lot about how strong the SEC is and how weak the Big 12 is.

This game should be relatively easy for the Oklahoma State football team. However, they are on the road, and their performance against Arkansas wasn't very inspiring. Who knows, maybe Tulsa could give the Cowboys a run for their money with their home supporters behind them.

Tulsa is 1-1

The Tulsa football team suffered a tough loss last week as they fell on the road against Arkansas State. Tulsa played well and made things tough on the Red Wolves in their home stadium, but they couldn't find a way to get the win.

Tulsa did find a way to get a win in week one as they hosted Northwestern State. The defense didn't look great, but the offense exploded for 62 points, resulting in a 62-38 win.

Now, the Golden Hurricane have a great opportunity in front of them as they are welcoming a ranked team into their building. If Tulsa can find a way to win this one, their season is going to look a lot different.

Things are going to look much more difficult after Saturday for this Oklahoma State football team. The Cowboys have back-to-back ranked opponents on their schedule after this. They need to take care of business, and here are three predictions for the game.

Ollie Gordon will score two touchdowns

Ollie Gordon is one of the best running back in college football, but he was shut down last week before his big touchdown in overtime. Arkansas had a great plan going in and they executed. Gordon ran the ball 17 times for just 49 yards.

It wasn't his best performance, but Ollie Gordon is going to have a bounce back game this weekend against Tulsa. He's too good not to. Gordon will find the end zone multiple times on Saturday.

Tulsa will flirt with an upset

This Tulsa football team isn't great, but after what we saw from Oklahoma State last weekend, they might not be very good either. The Cowboys might come into this one feeling a little bit too confident, and because of that, the Golden Hurricane could end up playing them tough. This game is going to be closer than most people are expecting.

Oklahoma State wins 30-20

This one is going to be pretty close, but the Oklahoma State football team will still pull away to earn a two-score win. However, Tulsa will be right in it for awhile. At the end of the day, Ollie Gordon is going to be a difference maker in this game, and he will help get his team a win.

Oklahoma State and Tulsa will kickoff at noon ET from Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The game will be airing on ESPN2, and the Cowboys are currently favored by 20 points over the Golden Hurricane.