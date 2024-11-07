ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The future of Oklahoma State football feels especially uncertain right now. We're not referring to the remainder of this lost 2024 season. The Cowboys, barring a miraculous turnaround, will not qualify for a bowl game this year. They are 3-6 and would need to win all three remaining games to make a bowl in 2024. The real question is if Mike Gundy still wants to coach for the school. Gundy's pilot light might be out. We don't know for sure, but the strain of keeping up with modern college football and the realities of both NIL and the transfer portal is something that longtime coaches might be getting tired of. We did just see a prominent and very successful college basketball coach, Virginia's Tony Bennett, step away from coaching a few weeks ago. He had grown frustrated with the modern reality of the business, and he knew he was not suited for it and didn't want to keep working within that new environment. Is Mike Gundy in the same basic situation at Oklahoma State? He might be.

OSU is 0-6 in the Big 12 this season. The Cowboys are at the very bottom of the conference in a stunning turn of events. Oklahoma State was predicted to finish in the top five of the conference this season. Oklahoma and Texas were safely off to the SEC. The Pokes didn't have to worry about those two opponents in Big 12 Conference games. One would have naturally thought that OSU would thrive in the new-look Big 12. Instead, the exact opposite has happened. Gundy has endured one of the worst seasons of his career. He hasn't had any answers throughout the journey. Oklahoma State has come close to a few big wins, most notably versus BYU, but the Pokes haven't been able to finish games. Will Oklahoma State be able to get at least one Big 12 win before the year is over? The Pokes are running out of chances.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys are due for a win. They are going to be hungry for a win. They did almost beat BYU — one of the few remaining unbeaten teams in college football — on the road in a night game. They played well for most of that contest but then allowed a game-deciding touchdown in the final 30 seconds. They can compete. They can battle. They can lose this game by 10 whole points and still cover the spread against an inconsistent and hardly overwhelming TCU side. Lose by 10 to a 5-4 team and still cover? That sounds like a really good bet to make.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is 5-4, which means if the Horned Frogs win this game, they will qualify for a bowl game. That is a powerful and central incentive to have this late in a season. TCU has a lot to play for here, and that can push the Horned Frogs to play a strong game versus the worst team in the Big 12 Conference. TCU can win by a modest two-touchdown margin and cover the spread at home versus a 3-6 team. That seems like a very realistic scenario.

Final Oklahoma State-TCU Prediction & Pick

The motivation level for Oklahoma State — fight hard to win or bail out on the season — is a huge question mark. We recommend staying away from this game.

Final Oklahoma State-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -10.5