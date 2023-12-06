The Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas will continue at the Cotton Bowl until 2036, and stadium renovations are coming.

The Oklahoma-Texas football game, known as the Red River Rivalry, is one of the best traditions in the sport. The game is played at the Cotton Bowl, and will continue to be played there until 2036, per the official announcement on the Oklahoma website.

‘The University of Oklahoma and University of Texas have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the historic Allstate Red River Rivalry football game at the Cotton Bowl through 2036, the schools announced Wednesday.'

On top of that, there will be a two-year renovation project estimated at $140 million for upgrades, so the Red River Rivalry will look a lot different.

The Texas Longhorns lead the all-time series with a 63–51–5 record, although they lost this year to Oklahoma. In fact, that was the only loss of the year for Texas, although they won the Big 12 and got into the College Football Playoff field, thanks to Alabama beating Georgia in the SEC title game and the Selection Committee's overlook of Florida State.

The Oklahoma football team saw Dillon Gabriel hit the transfer portal, and the Oregon Ducks have emerged as the favorite. As far as Texas goes, they are just worried about the Sugar Bowl game against Washington on New Year's Day. Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning have yet to announce what their future holds.

Both programs are headed for the SEC in 2024, so the next edition of the Red River Rivalry will be an SEC battle, but the good news is this longstanding game will continue until at least 2036 at the Cotton Bowl.