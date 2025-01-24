ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Arkansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma-Arkansas.

If you love sporting events in which two competing teams are desperate for a win and have every reason to play a regular-season game with the intensity of a Super Bowl, welcome to Oklahoma versus Arkansas in the SEC.

Oklahoma was unbeaten in nonconference play, passing every test and rising to every challenge. However, as soon as SEC play arrived, the Sooners lost their clutch gene and became panicky. This is similar to the previous season, in which OU won a lot of noncon games but then stumbled in the Big 12 and let a lot of close, winnable games slip away. Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser barely missed the NCAA Tournament last year. It would be a crushing blow for him and his Oklahoma program if the Sooners can't get off the mat in the SEC and collect enough wins to get into March Madness in 2025. Oklahoma can't become known as a program which can't handle the heat of conference competition, be it in the Big 12 in 2024 or the SEC in 2025. Yet, that narrative is becoming reality, and it's up to the Sooners to bust it up. Oklahoma will definitely get into the NCAA Tournament if it finishes the SEC season just two games under .500 in the conference standings. However, OU is currently 1-4 and could very easily finish four games below break-even in conference play, which could create a very, very long wait for the Sooners on Selection Sunday, as was the case for them one year ago.

Arkansas, like Oklahoma, has just one SEC win so far this season. The Razorbacks are 1-5 in the conference and need to get on a roll. Coach John Calipari has clearly lost his fastball as a coach. The days of him orchestrating deep NCAA Tournament runs at Kentucky seem long ago, and as a point of fact, the last time Calipari made the Elite Eight was in 2019. Calipari-coached teams currently do not inspire fear in opponents, and it is urgent — in a way similar to what Oklahoma faces right now — that Arkansas get hot and collect enough wins to get close to .500 in SEC play. That will take some doing.

Two teams, similar situations, massive bubble pressure … and it's only January. You're not going to find many bigger bubble pressure cookers than OU-UA on January 25.

Here are the Oklahoma-Arkansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Oklahoma-Arkansas Odds

Oklahoma: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +130

Arkansas: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Arkansas

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma beat South Carolina in its most recent game to break a four-game losing streak. Maybe breaking the ice is what this team needed to finally settle down and resume playing to its capabilities, as we saw in November and December. Jeremiah Fears is due for a big game. The freshman might be able to relax in this game and hit the reset button.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hogs nabbed a crucial win over Georgia which might change the tenor of the locker room and give this team real belief that it can still make the NCAA Tournament despite an 0-5 start to SEC play. Georgia is a good team, as are most teams in the SEC. Arkansas might have found something in that game which can carry over to this contest.

Final Oklahoma-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

In a very close game, it's natural to lean to the team getting points. We're leaning Oklahoma, but we don't trust either side. Pass.

Final Oklahoma-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma +3.5