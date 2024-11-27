ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is Sun Belt action to end the season as Old Dominion faces Arkansas State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Old Dominion-Arkansas State prediction and pick.

Old Dominion-Arkansas State Last Game – Matchup History

Old Dominion comes into the game at 4-7 on the year, but just 3-4 in conference play. They have now lost three straight games, and last time out played against Marshall. In that game, they would fall 42-35. Still, all three losses have been by eight or fewer points. Meanwhile, Arkansas State is 7-4 on the year and 5-2 in conference play. They have won four of their last five overall, and in their last game faced UL-Monroe. They won that game 28-21.

Overall Series: These two teams have played just once in their team's histories. It was in 2022 when Old Dominion won the game 29-26.

Here are the Old Dominion-Arkansas State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Old Dominion-Arkansas State Odds

Old Dominion: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -172

Arkansas State: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Old Dominion Could Cover The Spread/Win

Colton Joseph has led the way for this Old Dominion offense. Since taking over as the starting quarterback he is 133 for 222 passes for 1,623 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has five interceptions on the year. He has also run well this year. While he has been sacked 18 times this year, he has run for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Isiah Paige has been the top target this year. He has 60 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Diante Vines has 36 receptions for 393 yards while Myles Alston has 22 receptions for 241 yards. Tight end Pat Conroy has also been solid this year. He has 33 receptions for 433 yards and three touchdowns. In the running game, Aaron Young has led the way. He has 149 carries for 768 yards and six scores. Bryce Duke has also been solid, with 46 carries for 285 yards this.

Old Dominion is 79th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 97th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 98th against the rush while sitting 81st against the pass. Koa Naotala and Mario Thompson have been solid this year. Naotala is fire on the team in tackles with 85 while having 2.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Mario Thompson is third on the team with 64 tackles and four sacks. Further, Jahron Manning is second on the team in tackles while having two pass breakups and three interceptions this year.

Why Arkansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jaylen Raynor has led the Arkansas State offense. He has completed 219 of 354 passes for 2.301 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has eight interceptions though, and has been sacked 21 times this year. Raynor has also run well. He has run for 384 yards and two scores.

His top target this year has been Corey Rucker. Rucker has 57 receptions for 831 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Courtney Jackson has 36 receptions for 410 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Adam Jones has 17 receptions for 215 yards and has scored three times this year. In the running game, Ja'Quez Cross has led the way. He has run the ball 98 times for 548 yards and two scores this year. Meanwhile, Zak Wallace has run the ball 124 times this year for 533 yards and nine touchdowns.

Arkansas State has struggled on defense this year. They are 104th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 121st in the opponent yards per game. They are 89th against the run while sitting 101st against the pass. Marvin Ham has been solid this year on defense. He leads the team in tackles while having 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Meanwhile, Dontay Joyner has seven pass breaks ups with two interceptions. Finally, Trevian Thomas has three pass breakups with five interceptions this year. Further, Jayden Jones leads the team in sacks, coming in with four of them.

Final Old Dominion-Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

While Arkansas State has the better record, Old Dominion is the better team. They are better on defense, allowing four fewer points per game this year. Further, they are better on offense, scoring three more points per game than Arkansas State. Arkansas State is 5-7 against the spread this year, but just 2-3 as an underdog. Old Dominion has not covered in the last three games, but playing against much better competition than Arkansas State. They are also 5-7 overall against the spread. Old Dominion will flex their muscle in this one, and come away with the win.

Final Old Dominion-Arkansas State Prediction & Pick: Old Dominion -4.5 (-106)