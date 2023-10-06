The Ole Miss football team picked up a big win against LSU football last weekend that moved the Rebels up to #16 in the AP Poll, and it improved their record to 4-1. Ever since Lane Kiffin took over as head coach of this Ole Miss team, the Rebels have been right on the cusp of competing for SEC titles and College Football Playoff appearances, but they haven't been able to get over the hump. That win on Saturday could go a long way in helping Ole Miss taking the next step, but it is difficult as the Rebels don't have some of the same resources that bigger SEC schools have.

“Depends on which day,” Lane Kiffin said when asked what Ole Miss football needs that other SEC teams already have, according to an article from On3. “Like Saturday, a better defense. The previous Saturday a better offense. No, it’s exciting what’s going on here. I think you’re seeing players from around the country come here and the (transfer) portal has changed college football.”

Kiffin is right about that, the portal has certainly added another element to the game. Ole Miss has taken advantage of it, and Kiffin thinks that has helped the program a lot.

“In my opinion I think that it has made this easier to be successful at here.” Kiffin continued. “It has not been a place, over the course of time, to always get the five-star players, like some of the others in the conference. So to be able to have a free-agency way when the others guys are kind of drafting first has been able to help us.”

Perhaps the portal can be the thing that gets Ole Miss over the hump. Besides a road game at Georgia, the schedule lines up nicely the rest of the way for the Rebels. Perhaps this is the year that Ole Miss gets to the SEC title game.