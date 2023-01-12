LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard is planning to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN writers Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren wrote in a Thursday report. Possible destinations include TCU and Florida football.

The 6-foot-1-inch quarterback out of Lafayette, Louisiana earned a total of seven passing yards and completed two of his four attempts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers earned the largest margin of victory set in the Citrus Bowl when they earned a 63-7 victory over a depleted Boilermakers roster in the middle of a coaching change at Camping World Stadium.

The former four-star football recruit out of St. Thomas More High School passed up offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, TCU and Penn State, and among others, to play for head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and running backs coach Kevin Faulk took point in Howard’s recruitment, becoming one of four teams to assign two coaches in an effort to secure a commitment from the No. 5 rated quarterback in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

TCU made former defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow and now-Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie the primary and secondary recruiters when originally recruiting Walker, respectively. Florida football did not extend an offer.

Walker becomes the latest of multiple players to enter the NCAA transfer portal from LSU. Linebacker DeMario Tolan recently committed to Auburn after entering his name into the transfer portal in early January, becoming another LSU football player to commit to a Southeastern Conference rival after senior cornerback Ray’Darious Jones committed to Mississippi State in December.

Both junior quarterback Jayden Daniels and freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who combined for just over 3,700 passing yards and 22 touchdowns for LSU last season, will both return for the Tigers, wrote Rittenberg and VanHaaren. LSU also signed a former Boilermaker commit in quarterback Rickie Collins from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.