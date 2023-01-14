The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a magical season that fell one game short of a national championship. Whether the team can ever get back to such a lofty status is debatable, but they have a chance to reload at quarterback if Walker Howard of LSU transfers to the school.

Howard put his name in the transfer portal on Friday and was visiting the TCU campus in Fort Worth on Saturday, according to sources. Howard finished his freshman season with the Tigers, but was a backup throughout much of the year and only completed 2 of 4 passes this season.

Walker Howard visited the Ole Miss campus on Friday and after staying overnight in Oxford, Mississippi, he traveled to the TCU campus Saturday.

TCU has a need at the quarterback position as Heisman finalist Max Duggan concluded his career with the Horned Frogs in the team’s national championship game loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Backup quarterback Sam Jackson has also left the team, transferring to California.

One factor that could weigh in TCU’s favor is that Howard’s high school teammate and best friend Jake Bech has already transferred to the school. Bech is a tight end and the thought of throwing to a player he is so familiar with is likely to appeal to the quarterback.

The Horned Frogs finished the season with a 13-2 record, and the highlight of their season was the team’s 51-45 victory over Michigan in the CFP semifinals. Duggan accounted for 4 touchdowns in that game, and it’s clear that TCU head coach Sonny Dykes knows how to get the most out of a talented quarterback.