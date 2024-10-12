Ole Miss football is going into a key SEC showdown Saturday with some big injury updates. The Rebels are expected to have wide receiver Tre Harris for a matchup with LSU, per ESPN. There's murkier news about defensive end Princely Umanmielen, who is a game-time decision.

The Rebels have a huge game with LSU on Saturday night. Both teams enter the contest ranked and Ole Miss is in a must-win situation. Ole Miss lost to Kentucky already this season, and another conference loss will likely spell doom for the team's chances of a conference championship.

Harris was questionable earlier in the week, but is upgraded to probable. The wide receiver has 52 receptions this season, for 885 yards and five touchdowns. He's a huge component of the Ole Miss offense. In a game against Georgia Southern earlier this year, Harris has 225 receiving yards in a monster performance.

Umanmielen is also a major part of the team on the defensive side of the ball. This season, the end already has six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Ole Miss simply must defeat LSU on Saturday

The Rebels lost a game this season to Kentucky at home, and can't afford to lose another in SEC play. There are high expectations for Lane Kiffin, as he leads Ole Miss for the fifth season. The team is coming off an 11 win season in 2023, capped off by a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State.

Ole Miss football's offense has had a lot of success this season with Kiffin, except for that Kentucky game. The Rebels are 10th in the country in scoring offense, per NCAA stats. Ole Miss is averaging 44 points a game this season. The defense is also having a great campaign, ranked third in the country in scoring defense.

The Rebels and LSU take to the field Saturday at 7:30 Eastern. LSU is 4-1 on the season.