Lane Kiffin reveals how he picks his starting safeties, and it’s hilariously simple

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football are off to an electric start. They are currently 6-0 and are the ninth-ranked team in the country.

Along with their undefeated record, they have assembled one of the best offenses in college football. They have scored 50 or more points in two of their contests, and are yet to score less than 20.

Kiffin leads an offense that plays fast and is efficient. Through their first six games, Ole Miss has averaged 39.7 points per game and 490.3 yards per game.

With how fast they have played on the offensive side of the ball, it has led to their defense being on the field much more than many of the nation’s best teams. In turn, their defenders, specifically the secondary, are met with fatigue. But Kiffin and the rest of the Ole Miss coaching staff have found a way to approach this. And it is a much simpler explanation than many may think.

Lane Kiffin has three starting-caliber safeties on his roster. The issue is that only two can start. So instead of being forced to make the decision, Kiffin has put it into their hands, literally.

Before each Ole Miss game, the safety trio of Tysheem Johnson, Isheem Young, and Ladarius Tennison all play rock-paper-scissors. Whichever two walk away as winners earn the starting nod that week.

This news was released by Ole Miss defensive coordinator Chris Partridge before their matchup against Vanderbilt in Week 6. Kiffin took a funny approach when finding out that Partridge had spoken on how the starters are chosen each week.

According to ON3.com writer Kaiden Smith, Kiffin stated, “That’s why we don’t let assistant coaches talk to the media because Partridge decided to tell the media that we do that.”

Kiffin went on to explain the situation in more depth. He stated, “That’s just something that we were in a situation with three really good players that basically played two spots and we play a lot of plays on defense because of our offensive tempo. So it’s very hard for anybody to play the whole game and play really fast.”

The Ole Miss coaching staff has made sure that all three players are still on the field for nearly the same amount of time, regardless of which two earn the starting nod.

Lane Kiffin finished by saying, “So we knew we’d end up playing, whatever if there’s 80 plays and 60 between all of them, so I just said you can’t hold it against us which one starts, so let them play rock-paper-scissors every week, they can only blame themselves. It’s a classic, then they argue because one wins and of course, they best two out of three, so it gets them arguing with each other, not us.”

Regardless of which players start the game, the trio has been highly effective. And they have played a critical role in this team’s 5-0 start.

Between the three safeties, they have recorded 82 total tackles, one sack, four defended passes and one interception.

Kiffin has something special brewing with this Ole Miss team. And this could prove to be the year that they achieve new levels. If this defense can continue to keep up with the pace that the offense plays at, they could go far.