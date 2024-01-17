Could Arch Manning follow in Eli's footsteps at Ole Miss?

Barring injury, it'll be at least one more season until Arch Manning takes the reins with Texas football. Star quarterback Quinn Ewers recently announced his plans to return to Austin for 2024, putting off the NFL in hopes of winning a national championship with the Longhorns next season. Where does that leave Manning, one of the most celebrated recruits in the history of college football? Backing up Ewers, just like he did during a highly anticipated freshman season in which he barely saw the field.

Despite Ewers' decision to stay in school, there are still no rumblings of Manning entering the transfer portal. All rumors about his playing future steadfastly suggest otherwise, Manning and his family choosing it's in his best interest to continue learning under the tutelage of coach Steve Sarkisian, a famed quarterback guru, before ostensibly taking over for Ewers in 2025.

Last season only just ended, though, with over eight months between now and kickoff of the next one. Could Manning have a change of heart, opting to transfer from Texans in time to play in 2024? If so, a new team has replaced LSU as the odds-on favorite to land him. Ole Miss football is now -150 to land Manning should be leave the Longhorns, according to BetOnline. LSU is next up at +200, with Alabama (+450) the only other program with better than Tennessee's +900 odds.

Ole Miss and Tennessee, of course, are the respective alma maters of legendary quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, Arch's uncles. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is returning to Ole Miss in 2024, coming off a debut season in which he threw for 3,364 yards and 25 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Garrett Nussmeier is poised to take over for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with LSU in 2024, while Crimson Tide star Jalen Milroe will be back in Tuscaloosa next season under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer.

Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country last year, appeared in just one game as a freshman, going 2-of-5 through the air for 30 yards in Texas' blowout win over Texas Tech.