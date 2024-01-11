This was pretty savage on the part of the Rebels.

Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban has called it a career. After 17 years and winning six national titles with Alabama, the 72-year-old is putting an end to the greatest coaching career in college football history. Even Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin sent out a heartfelt message to his old mentor.

“The two GOATs. So honored and blessed to have learned from them and won national championships with both. Thanks for taking a chance on me and being amazing mentor’s to me. Appreciate you both more than you will ever know @AlabamaFTBL @Seahawks Greatness we may never see again. Appreciate it fans.” Kiffin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, that did not stop Ole Miss football from trying to poach players from Alabama. Shortly after Saban's announcement, Ole Miss football posted a short video with the transfer portal emerging from the Rebels' home field with the text “#TransferToTheSip.”

Ironically so, Kiffin has been tabbed as a potential replacement for Saban on the Crimson Tide's sidelines. But it seems like the Ole Miss program is pulling out all the stops in doing the reverse: get the Alabama players to come play for Kiffin at the University of Mississippi.

As mentioned, Kiffin is a Saban disciple, having spent nearly four years as the offensive coordinator for Alabama from January 2014 to December 2017. After three years as a head coach at Florida Atlantic University, Kiffin assumed his current role as head coach of Ole Miss.

It should be worth monitoring whether it will be Alabama players will come to Ole Miss, or Kiffin will jump the ship back to Alabama.