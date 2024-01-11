Lane Kiffin posted a message to his old mentors Pete Carroll and Nick Saban on Twitter after Wednesday's news.

Wednesday was an active day in the football coaching world, as the Seattle Seahawks transitioned Pete Carroll to an advisory role in the organization, and Alabama football coach Nick Saban decided to retire. Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin learned under Pete Carroll and Nick Saban in his career, and he took the time to post a message to his two mentors on Twitter.

“The two 🐐. So honored and blessed to have learned from them and won national championships with both,” Lane Kiffin said, on Twitter. “Thanks for taking a chance on me and being amazing mentor's to me. Appreciate you both more than you will ever know. 💙❤️. @AlabamaFTBL @ Seahawks Greatness we may never see again. Appreciate it fans.”

Kiffin learned under Carroll at the USC football program, and spent time under Saban at the Alabama football program. As he notes, those experiences are a big part of who he is as a coach today with Ole Miss football.

Carroll won national championships in 2003 and 2004 with USC football. With the Seahawks, he had a very successful stint, winning a Super Bowl in 2013.

Often times, Kiffin is heard making sarcastic remarks regarding Saban. For instance, he joked that the media extended Saban's career by doubting him coming into the 2023 season. He might have been right, as while Saban's team did not win the national title, it did go undefeated in SEC play and upset Georgia to win the conference championship.

Knowing his experiences with both coaches, it is unsurprising to see Kiffin post such a message to Carroll and Saban.