The 19th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels have already dropped two games in SEC play, but with four games left on the schedule, including a home matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday, there's reason to believe that Lane Kiffin's squad can claw their way back into the College Football Playoff picture. But the Rebels can't afford a stumble in Fayetteville against the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks if they plan to continue hanging onto hope that they could earn a berth into the CFP.

The problem is, they may need to do so without one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the country. Tre Harris, who is 2nd in the country in receiving yards this season, will be a game-time decision on Saturday afternoon, but ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel noted that even if Harris is able to play, he'll be limited.

“Ole Miss WR Tre Harris (lower body) is expected to again be classified as a game-time decision today at Arkansas,” Thamel said on X, formerly Twitter. “He was questionable on Friday. He’s expected to be limited if he does play.”

Tre Harris isn't the only piece of the Ole Miss offense who is in danger of missing this crucial SEC clash. Starting left guard Nate Kalepo and tight end Caden Prieskorn are both classified as game-time decisions against the Hogs as well. Prieskorn led the Rebels in receiving in Harris' absence against Oklahoma last weekend.

With both Harris and Prieskorn likely be limited, if they manage to play at all, that means Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will need to rely more heavily on the likes of Cayden Lee and Juice Wells, along with Henry Parrish Jr., who is fourth in the SEC in rushing yards and third in rushing touchdowns.