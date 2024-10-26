On the heels of a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to LSU, Ole Miss is looking for a big bounce-back win in Week 9 against Oklahoma. The team might have to try and do so without the nation's leading receiver, Tre Harris.

The morning of the game, Harris was reported to be a game-time decision by ESPN's Pete Thamel. The report stated that he would warm up and go through all pre-game rituals before the team evaluated his condition and made a final decision. He briefly left the Week 7 game against LSU with an undisclosed injury before returning but has dealt with lingering effects all week even with the team having a bye in Week 8.

As quarterback Jaxson Dart's top target on the year, Harris has 987 receiving yards through seven games. He has led the team in receiving in each of the first five games of the year, including a 225-yard performance against Georgia Southern in Week 4.

Should Harris sit, Ole Miss would be forced to be heavily reliant on sophomore Cayden Lee and senior Antwane Wells Jr. Lee is the team's second-leading receiver on the year with 429 receiving yards and Wells is third with 371. With Harris banged up against LSU, Lee stepped up to post a game-high nine catches and 132 receiving yards in the losing effort.

Ole Miss seeks valuable conference win against Oklahoma

With the loss to LSU in Week 7, Ole Miss dropped to No. 18 in the AP poll and has fallen to a mere 1-2 in the SEC on the year. The Rebels began the year 4-0 but have since gone just 1-2 leading into their Week 8 bye.

Ole Miss did not begin SEC play until Week 5, dropping their first conference matchup to Kentucky. Their ensuing 27-3 win over South Carolina was sandwiched by another loss to LSU the following week.

While Ole Miss remains in the playoff picture due to 2024 being the inaugural 12-team expansion year, the Rebels have fallen to 12th in the SEC with the season midway through. Their current conference record puts them below unranked teams such as Florida, Arkansas and the aforementioned South Carolina.