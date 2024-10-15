When the college football season started, fans had their eyes on week seven because of the loaded slate. Almost every conference had big games featuring ranked teams, and we had a good amount of top-25 matchups all around college football. One of the biggest and best games of the weekend took place in the SEC as there was a top-15 clash between the Ole Miss football team and LSU. This was a huge game as both teams needed to avoid that dreadful second loss, and the Tigers were the team that came out on top.

This game was about as good of a contest as you can ask for. It was close throughout, and it even ended up going into overtime. Either team could've ended up with a win, but LSU ended up making the win plays down the stretch, and they sent Ole Miss home with a loss.

Both LSU and Ole Miss came into in this game with a loss, so it was crucial for both teams to win as a second loss at this point in the season will make it tough to make the College Football Playoff. The Tigers lost in week one against USC, and the Rebels were upset at home a couple weeks ago by Kentucky.

This game got off to a quiet start as it was 0-0 after the first quarter, but then the second was just about as good of a quarter as you'll see in college football. After a scoreless mark in the first, 30 total points were still scored before halftime.

Ole Miss was feeling good at one point as they jumped on the board first with a field goal and a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead. It was 17-7 Ole Miss with under a minute to go in the half, but LSU ended up kicking two field goals in the final 35 seconds to make it 17-13, completely changing the feel of the game.

The Rebels really led for just about the entire game as both teams traded field goals in the third quarter, and then Ole Miss went up by a touchdown in the fourth. LSU scored a touchdown with under 3o seconds to go in the game, and that sent things to overtime. The Rebels had to settle for a long field goal in OT, and the Tigers scored a touchdown to get a win.

Another big game, another big loss for Lane Kiffin. The blame falls on him and he hasn't been able to get it done in the big moments.

Why can't Lane Kiffin win big games for Ole Miss?

Lane Liffin has had some good football teams since coming to Ole Miss, but he can't find a way to win the big one. Now, this season, he has a golden opportunity to make the College Football Playoff as it has expanded to 12 teams, and a little more than halfway through the season, it's looking like the Rebels might not get it done.

There might need to be some difficult conversations about Lane Kiffin and his head coaching job at Ole Miss. Saturday was another big game that Ole Miss should've won, and they let it slip through their fingertips at the end. When this happens often like this, it's probably on the head coach. It has happened a lot to Kiffin at Ole Miss.

The Rebels are now 5-2 on the season and they are ranked #18. They likely need to win out if they want to make the College Football Playoff.

Week seven college football recap

Ole Miss-LSU was a great one, but there was a lot of good action across college football. Here is a quick recap:

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Eugene for the biggest game of the week between Oregon and Ohio State. They go to the biggest college football game each week, and they had an easy decision about where to go during week seven. The Oregon-Ohio State clash did not disappoint, but the Buckeyes once again lost a close game. Let's take a look at what happened all around college football.

Starting in the ACC, there wasn’t much going on. The ACC is arguably the weakest power four conference. It’s either that or the Big 12. The conference currently has four ranked teams, but Pitt and Louisville aren’t really looked at as a big threat. Clemson and Miami look legit though.

Not much happened in the ACC that is worth noting. The ranked teams that played took care of business.

The Big 12 doesn’t have a ton happening either, but there were some notable results from this past weekend. First off, the chaos of the college football weekend got started early on Friday night as #16 Utah got quarterback Cam Rising back, and they still lost on the road against Arizona State.

On Saturday, all three ranked teams that played got victories. The best game of the weekend in the conference was Saturday night’s showdown between Kansas State and Colorado. The Buffaloes almost pulled it off, but the Wildcats scored a late touchdown to get the win.

There were multiple great games this past weekend in the Big Ten. The Oregon-Ohio State matchup was the biggest and the best as the Ducks won that one 32-31, but there were a few other good ones as well.

#3 Penn State almost went down on Saturday as they needed overtime to take down USC. The Trojans led big early, but they couldn’t hold on for the win.

Another good one in the Big Ten featured #22 Illinois, who almost suffered a home upset against Purdue. The game went to overtime after the Boilermakers erased a massive deficit, but the Fighting Illini won 50-49.

In the SEC, there were a lot of good contests. Alabama barely survived at home against South Carolina. The Crimson Tide haven’t looked great since defeating Georgia. Speaking of the Bulldogs, they didn’t look too good either as they beat Mississippi State 41-31. They play at Texas this week and they have a lot to clean up.

The Longhorns obviously easily took care of rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry this past weekend, winning 34-3. Texas is ranked #1 in the country. And then obviously as we already discussed, LSU continued to impress as they knocked off Ole Miss in overtime. The Tigers have won five games in a row.

It was a great week of college football, and the back half of the season is going to provide a lot of excitement.