Alabama football is losing a part of its defense. Linebacker Keanu Koht is leaving the Crimson Tide and entering the transfer portal, per 247 Sports. This season, Koht posted just five tackles and didn't often see the field.

The linebacker posted a statement shortly after filing the necessary paperwork. He is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining, and will be sought after by many power 4 programs. Koht is a former top 60 recruit, per 247 recruiting rankings.

“After careful reflection and consideration, I’ve come to realize that I’ve outgrown the shoes I once wore here. With that in mind, I have made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal, with two years of eligibility remaining,” Koht said in his statement, per On3. “This was not an easy choice, but it’s one I believe is best for my future and personal growth.”

Alabama football is fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff this year. The squad is carrying an 8-2 overall record.

Alabama needs help to make the CFP as a conference champion

The Crimson Tide are tied for fourth place in the SEC, with two games left in the regular season. Alabama football has a 4-2 conference mark, with losses this year to Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Alabama can still make the CFP with their record, but the squad has to win out its last two games. It is unlikely that Alabama football will make the SEC championship, but it's possible. Alabama football is more likely to go to the CFP as an at-large bid this year, due to its losses. Losing to Vanderbilt is especially a blemish on the team's resumé.

Koht is a former four-star recruit, who chose Alabama football out of high school. The linebacker posted just nine total tackles in his two seasons at the school. He is also credited with half a sack. Koht was recruited by Nick Saban, and kept his pledge to the school when Kalen DeBoer took over the reins.

“I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of my journey here at the University of Alabama,” Koht added.

Alabama football has games left this season with Oklahoma and Auburn. The Crimson Tide and Sooners play Saturday, at 7:30 Eastern. Oklahoma needs the win to just be bowl eligible.