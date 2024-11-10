Ole Miss pulled off the biggest win of its season as it used a dominating defense to upset Georgia 28-10 as the rain-soaked fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium stormed the field seconds before the end of the game and that led to a delay in the finish.

Expand Tweet

However, when it was all over, the Rebels had pinned the first regular-season defeat on Georgia by any team besides Alabama in 52 tries. The Bulldogs had been the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and they opened the scoring on a 2-yard run by Nate Frazier, but Mississippi would not let the visitors build on that early success.

The Ole Miss defense took over after that by playing a tough and physical style. The Rebels recorded five sacks and an eye-catching 9 tackles for loss. That led to multiple turnovers by the Bulldogs, who lost 4 fumbles and quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception. Jared Ivey and Princely Umanmielen recorded 2 sacks each for Ole Miss.

Suddenly, the Bulldogs' season is in jeopardy because they have demonstrated a weakness on the road. They are just 1-2 away from home with the other defeat coming at Alabama. Their win away from home came against previously undefeated Texas.

Lane Kiffin gets just enough production from his offense

The Bulldogs were able to take advantage of Georgia's turnover-prone offense with 10 points in the first quarter to take the lead. Ulysses Bentley scored on a 9-yard run to tie the score and placekicker Caden Davis connected on a 23-yard field goal to give Ole Miss the advantage they would maintain throughout the rest of the game.

That was the first of 5 fields goals for Davis, who added two more in the second quarter and another pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Dart completed 13 of 22 passes for Ole Miss for 199 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception. He also carried the ball 8 times for 50 yards. Cayden Lee was the top receiver for Ole Miss with 4 receptions for 81 yards.

Beck completed 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards for the Bulldogs.