Following a massive upset for the unranked Florida football program in Week 12 of the college football season, the Gators' social media team made sure to troll LSU head coach Brian Kelly on his way out of Gainesville.

Following back-to-back losses for the Gators heading into this matchup, they get back on track following this upset over LSU. After the win was final, Florida's social media team dug up a popular GIF of Kelly slamming his fist on the table following LSU's season-opening loss to the USC Trojans back in September, taking a slight jab at the LSU head coach, captioning the post “Please don't damage our tables coach.”

Expand Tweet

This GIF of Kelly has been used within the college football landscape numerous times, almost becoming synonymous with the LSU head coach at this point. And Florida football fans were eating it up, with the social media post garnering over 1 million views and receiving over 13,000 likes in a few hours.

Andy Staples, a college football reporter for On3, did make sure to mention that Kelly didn't damage the table in his postgame press conference, noting there were no fireworks from him.

With Kelly showing massive amounts of frustration throughout this game, the jab from the Florida Gators' football team on social media came across as even more comical. This win against No. 22 LSU comes in as the first time Florida has taken down the Tigers since 2018, which made this upset even sweeter for the Gators.

After the Florida football team went up 20-13 early in the fourth quarter, LSU never regained the lead, as unranked Florida handed LSU their third loss in a row, the fourth of the season. With this loss, LSU will likely lose their ranking, as they were already near the end of their rope coming into this game. Now, after the loss, it's likely they'll have a similar rank to Florida: None at all.

Florida has the opportunity to upset back-to-back ranked opponents as they take on No. 11 Ole Miss next week in Gainesville. With their home crowd behind them and the momentum of upsetting LSU this week, it could be a ravenous weekend in Northern Florida.