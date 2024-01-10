Olivia Rodrigo has a genre in mind for her acting return.

Olivia Rodrigo sounds ready to return to acting. After starring in Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, she stepped away from it to focus on her music career.

Now, several Grammy nominations later, Rodrigo has spoken about a return to the medium. On top of that, she discussed a genre she'd like to try out.

A coming-of-age film

Speaking to Variety at the Academy's Governors Awards, Rodrigo feels the time is right to do a coming-of-age project.

“I love movies, I love telling stories,” Rodrigo, 21, said. “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I'm actually of age. Maybe I am of age already.

“I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that's really something that really excites me,” she continued.

Even if she hasn't acted in a while, Rodrigo has still been involved in the film world. She wrote and performed “Can't Catch Me Now” for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Amid her time on High Schoo Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo's music career rapidly rose. Her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” helped put her on the map.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, was nominated for two Grammy Awards upon its release. It won Best Pop Vocal Album and was also nominated for Album of the Year. In 2023, she released her sophomore album, Guts.

Guts was released on September 8, 2023. Like Rodrigo's debut album, Guts is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards.